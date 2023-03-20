Tuesday, Mar 21

Barrett-Jackson to Celebrate 20 Years in Palm Beach, Returning to Florida’s Gold Coast, April 13-15, for 2023 Palm Beach Auction

 Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is returning to South Florida with its ultimate automotive lifestyle event, April 13-15, 2023, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Celebrating 20 years in Palm Beach, the 2023 Palm Beach Auction will once again be the East Coast’s epicenter for collector car enthusiasts featuring a docket of coveted collectible vehicles, dozens of sponsor and exhibitor displays, and thrill rides in the latest performance vehicles from Dodge, Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet.

2020 Ford GT from The Steve Todhunter Collection

“As one of our longest running events, the Palm Beach Auction has become a pinnacle event for enthusiasts to find an incredible selection of collectible vehicles in one of the country’s most popular destinations,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Unlike anything else, Barrett-Jackson’s ultimate automotive lifestyle event has something for everyone. From our diverse No Reserve docket featuring hundreds of desirable collectibles to exciting auction action in the arena and hot laps and thrill rides in the latest performance vehicles on the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track, it’s the perfect event for the entire family.”

Among several of the top vehicles crossing the auction block in Palm Beach with No Reserve is a 2020 Ford GT and a 2005 Ford GT, both from The Steve Todhunter Collection. The 2020 third generation Ford GT is finished in Triple Yellow Tri-Coat paint, accented by Shadow Black overtop stripes reminiscent of a 1967 GT40 racing livery and has less than 1,300 miles. The 2005 model, finished in Mark IV Red with white Le Mans stripes and a Code LB Ebony Black leather interior, has just 538 miles.

1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS "Novakill"

The diverse docket will also feature an impressive selection of custom one-off vehicles like the custom 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS nicknamed “Novakill” and impeccably built Resto-Mods, including examples from the highly desirable SUV market such as a custom 1969 Ford Bronco powered by a Gen 3 Ford 5.0-liter Coyote crate engine.

Novakill is powered by its supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 crate engine mated to an 8-speed transmission and has been rotisserie-restored and upgraded with the latest technology. Riding on its Detroit Speed chassis, this one-off custom vehicle was finished in January of this year and features just 100 test miles.

This custom 1969 Ford Bronco’s Gen 3 Ford 5.0-liter Coyote crate engine produces more than 460 hp and is paired to its 6-speed automatic transmission. Built by OMF Car Craft, this tan Bronco rides on a Kincer chassis with a 2.5-inch lift and includes modern upgrades such as Vintage Air, a 7-inch Apple Car Play display, Bluetooth capability, Dakota Digital gauges and a color-matched Raptor-lined interior and engine compartment as well as a black Raptor-lined undercoating.

“On the heels of our record-breaking Scottsdale Auction in January, we’re eager to bring the hobby’s momentum and passion to the collector car community in Florida once again,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “With a diverse docket appealing to collectors at every level, we’re committed to growing this hobby by ensuring the first-time buyers, and veteran collectors alike, can find the crown jewel they’ve always dreamed of owning.”

2009 Ford Mustang Iacocca 45th Anniversary Edition

Barrett-Jackson made history in January by surpassing the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity. To date, the company has raised nearly $152 million and will continue to advance its charitable giving in Palm Beach with the sale of multiple charity vehicles. Among the charity vehicles crossing the block is a 2009 Ford Mustang Iacocca 45th Anniversary Edition benefiting Ellis Island Honors Society.

Number 15 of the 45 Iacocca Mustangs built, this 45th Anniversary Edition vehicle has less than 1,000 actual miles on the odometer. Rare and highly collectible, this iconic Mustang benefiting the Ellis Island Honors Society will help support their efforts in honoring the contributions made by immigrants and their descendants throughout American history, by creating scholarships, supporting cultural events and programs, and helping raises funds for disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Barrett-Jackson is currently accepting consignments for the 2023 Palm Beach Auction. Those interested in being a part of the auction may consign their collector vehicle here. Those interested in registering to bid for the 2023 Palm Beach Auction may do so here.

To purchase tickets and VIP packages to the event, click here.

