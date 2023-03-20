Bosch and IMSA Announce Long-Term Partnership

At the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Bosch and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) announced a five-year corporate partnership to further leverage Bosch’s electronics and mobility expertise to enhance vehicle performance, improve safety and create a more equitable and robust racing experience.

As the motorsports industry embraces sustainability and conservation of resources, Bosch is accelerating the development of components and systems for electrified drives that supplement the portfolio of components and services for conventional internal combustion engines. A prime example is the new Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) vehicle -North America’s first hybrid-powered prototype race car that competes for overall victories in IMSA’s Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. Bosch Motorsport is an exclusive partner for the hybrid powertrain in each LMDh car. This new Bosch-IMSA partnership helps bring Bosch’s technology and data to life for customers, fans and stakeholders around the world.

“Bosch has played a passionate role in motorsports for more than a century. From our ABS systems allowing for unbeatable braking performance, to our collection of electronics and telemetry systems that allow for data driven performance on and off the track, to our new LMDh technology for electrified racing, Bosch helps set that pace,” said Jacob Bergenske, director of Bosch Motorsport, North America.

“Our new hybrid-electrified era of IMSA GTP racing would not have been possible without the substantial contributions of Bosch,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “This is the newest chapter in a decades-long partnership between Bosch and IMSA. We have worked together in lockstep as technology has advanced over the years, and the best is yet to come with our ultimate showcase of relevance, technology and sustainability in the GTP class.”

Additionally, under the partnership agreement, hybrid technology will be awarded to the top 3 finishing competitors in the LMDh class at the end of each season.

Bosch Motorsport Helps Power IMSA

After a successful debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona earlier this season, the new LMDh vehicles are set for their second race at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Bosch is the official systems engineering lead for the hybrid system which features high-cost efficiency due to standardized parts, enabling vehicle manufacturers and teams to compete under attractive conditions at endurance classics such as Le Mans, Daytona or Sebring.

The hybrid system is flexible and can be combined with different vehicle and engine concepts, while still offering a high level of performance. Per current LMDh regulations, the system in drive mode delivers a permanent output of 50 kW, and up to 200 kW in recuperation mode. However, the hybrid system has been designed for scalability and is capable of higher levels of performance, enabling Bosch to meet the ever-evolving power and torque demands of racing.

Building on 120 Years of Motorsports History

1901 - Wilhelm Werner won the “Nice-Salon-Nice” car race in a 35-hp Mercedes Benz fitted with Bosch magneto ignition.

1911 - Bosch began its long-term involvement in motor racing with the first official presence of its own team of technicians at key racing events.

1937 - Bosch Racing Service was created making it possible to test and repair systems and equipment on site.

1954 - Bosch began supplying gasoline direct injection systems and a breakerless transistor ignition system.

1986 - The first race cars featuring Bosch engine control systems appeared.

1988 - The first ABS system developed especially for motorsports was used at AMG.

2006 - Bosch was selected as the official electronics supplier of Grand American Road Racing.

2020 - Bosch was selected as the official LMDh partner.

2023 - Bosch signs an official partnership with IMSA.

Bosch puts innovation among the top priorities in racing, and today Bosch Motorsport develops and distributes complete electronics systems and components for use in ICE, hybrid and electric race cars worldwide.

“The insights from our work in motorsports apply across our Mobility Solutions portfolio as technologies move from the racetrack to the streets,” Bergenske said. “Our hardware, software, electronics and data expertise help us provide customers with solutions that offer value and deliver on our Invented for Life brand promise.”