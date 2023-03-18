Western Midget Racing Announces Increased Mohave Purse and Solidifies New Partner

Western Midget Racing makes its Mohave Valley Raceway debut on Saturday night with an increased purse, and has solidified a new business partnership for the series.

Saturday’s race will pay $600 to win and $350 for second place thanks to the growing fields supporting Western Midget Racing.

WMR has also partnered with Jeff and Alexander Mead of Mead Performance. Mead Performance will be producing parts for WMR and offering a wide-range of services for WMR teams looking for parts, fabrication, and support.

The 2023 season opened with a 21-car turnout at Adobe Mountain Speedway and will span 8 venues and 19 total races. The best 12 finishes will be used to determine the series championship.

Pit gates open at 3:30pm with fan gates swinging open at 6pm at Mohave Valley. Racing gets underway at 7pm. Tickets are just $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older and military, $6 for children ages 6-12, and kids five and under are FREE. Pit entry is $45 for car and driver and $35 for all over adults. Pit passes for ages 12 and under are just $20.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway

3.31 Ocean Speedway

4.1 Antioch Speedway

4.29 Ventura Raceway

5.12 Ocean Speedway

5.13 Petaluma Speedway

6.9 Ocean Speedway

6.10 Petaluma Speedway

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash*

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic*

7.28 Ocean Speedway

7.29 Antioch Speedway

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

