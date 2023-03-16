A Look Back At The Sunshine State 200 In Pensacola, FL

The ASA STARS National Tour roared to life over the weekend with the inaugural race at Five Flags Speedway. The Sunshine State 200 kicked off the first of ten races for the series, which will see ASA STARS take on the most iconic short tracks and the most iconic races.

With that said, let’s take a look back at what was the Sunshine State 200.

Casey Roderick is First-Ever ASA STARS National Tour Winner

When the dust settled, it was Casey Roderick taking the checkered flag and staking claim as the first winner of the new ASA STARS National Tour. However, it did not come without drama.

With 30 to go, a battle for the lead between Roderick and Bubba Pollard culminated with contact between the two exiting turn four. Pollard would spin on the frontstretch before being hit by oncoming traffic, ending his night.

What was undeniable, however, was Roderick and Anthony Campi Racing’s speed. He was fastest overall on both days of practice before qualifying fourth for the race. He hung around the top-five most of the race and once he inherited the lead, he drove away from Jeremy Doss over the final 30-lap run to take the win.

He now looks to carry over that speed and continued momentum from the World Series of Asphalt to the next ASA STARS race at Madison International Speedway on May 7.

Big Names Take Part in Sunshine State 200

When the green flag waved Saturday night, 35 drivers vied for the $20,000 and the cool trophy from HDFive / Horvath Design. The field consisted of the country’s best Super Late Model drivers from all walks of Super Late Model life.

Former series champions included Casey Roderick (Southern Super Series), Bubba Pollard (SSS), Jeremy Doss (SRL Southwest Tour), Ty Majeski (ASA Midwest Tour) Cole Butcher (Pro Stock Tour), Jacob Gomes (SRL), Matt Craig (PASS South, CARS SLM Tour), Dan Fredrickson (ASA MT), Hunter Robbins (SSS), Preston Peltier (PASS South and National), Dakota Stroup (JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour), Derek Thorn (SRL), Stephen Nasse (SSS) and Michael Bilderback (Big 8 Series).

In addition, four current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers and two former Snowball Derby winners were also in the field.

Pit Strategy Galore

The Sunshine State 200 featured stages and six tires for teams to change throughout the 200-lap event. Those factors led to multiple leaders and lead changes and strategies throughout the race.

There were ten lead changes among eight drivers, with Matt Craig leading the most laps with 79. Carson Hocevar started last and eventually worked his way into the lead on lap 125, while Bubba Pollard and Ty Majeski both made up multiple laps - Pollard took the lead at one point and Majeski ended the night with a strong third-place finish.

In all, 14 drivers earned stage points between the two stages.

ASA is Back

The Sunshine State 200 marked the first race under the ASA banner since 2004, which brought some old and new to pre-race.

Former ASA flagman Dan Spence, now flagman at Five Flags Speedway, took his spot on the frontstretch directing cars to their respective lanes for the start of the race. Then, the field formed the four-wide salute with a modified four-wide call from legendary World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series announcer Johnny Gibson to the backdrop of fireworks.

ASA is officially back. We’ll see you at Madison International Speedway on May 7 for the Joe Shear Classic.

Penalties:

Official Results:

Casey Roderick Jeremy Doss Ty Majeski Cole Butcher Carson Hocevar Gabe Sommers Austin Nason Jacob Gomes John Bolen Matt Craig Michael Hinde Dan Fredrickson Blaine Rocha Billy VanMeter Gio Ruggiero Jake Finch Albert Francis Hunter Robbins Bubba Pollard Preston Peltier Derek Kraus Dakota Stroup Derek Thorn Timothy Watson Ryan Moore Jett Noland Tony Elrod Stephen Nasse Michael Bilderback Connor Okrzesik Grant Enfinger Boris Jurkovic Dustin Smith Ryan Luza Kyle Bryant

Stage #1 Results:

Matt Craig Hunter Robbins Jett Noland Derek Thorn Casey Roderick Preston Peltier Gio Ruggiero Jake Finch Stephen Nasse Dan Fredrickson

Stage #2 Results:

Bubba Pollard Preston Peltier Carson Hocevar Hunter Robbins Gio Ruggiero Jake Finch Casey Roderick Ryan Moore Derek Thorn Gabe Sommers

ASA STARS PR