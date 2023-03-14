Penalties Levied From Inaugural Sunshine State 200 ASA STARS National Tour

A post race altercation involving Casey Roderick and Bubba Pollard has resulted in the issuance of sanctions for Pollard, costing the Georgia driver both points and money. Pollard has been penalized with the loss of 28 championship owner and driver points (feature finish points), and the loss of his race earnings plus an additional $3,000 fine. In addition, he has been placed on probation for all ASA Sanctioned events in the remainder of the calendar year.

In addition, driver Boris Jurkovic and owner Reliable Recovery Services have been penalized for an on track incident that occurred after a crash. Jurkovic and team have been penalized with the loss of 15 championship owner and driver points (feature finish points), the loss of all race earnings, a fine of $750, and an additional penalty of $145 for replacement of series equipment. Jurkovic has been placed on probation for all ASA Sanctioned events in the remainder of the

calendar year.