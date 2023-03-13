Michelin Pilot Challenge Title Chase Begins in Earnest at Sebring

Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 Entry List

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s time to get down to the serious business of seeing who will contend for the season championship in the Grand Sport (GS) class of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. That task begins Thursday in the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 at Sebring International Raceway.

As is typical, the season opener at Daytona International Speedway included a number of GS cars not running the full schedule – including three of the top five finishers. With those one-offs not entered at Sebring, the focus for those racing this week turns to the “big picture” and piecing together consistent results over the remaining 10 events to build that championship profile.

The slight early advantage in that scenario goes to Thomas Collingwood and Spencer Pumpelly, who along with third driver Jeroen Bleekemolen finished second at Daytona in the No. 83 BGB Motorsports Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport. Kenny Murillo and Christian Szymczak are in the thick of the hunt as well after placing fourth at Daytona in the No. 72 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4.

And don’t overlook Michelin Pilot Challenge veteran Chad McCumbee, the defending Sebring race winner who was highly competitive at Daytona in his own team’s No. 13 McCumbee McAleer Racing with AEROSPORT Ford Mustang GT4 before he and co-driver Jenson Altzman finished a lap off the pace due to a punctured tire.

A hefty field of 27 GS cars from eight manufacturers is entered at Sebring, led by six cars apiece from Mercedes-AMG and BMW.

Parity Thy Name is Touring Car