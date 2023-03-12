Why are car covers important?

Fans of NASCAR know that bad weather is approaching when the car covers come out of the garage area. More than a few times each season, when the sanctioning body decides to red flag the race due to weather, you'll see the teams scrambling to get the cars covered along pit road. In the past, they were simple black or white covers. Nowadays, however, the casual observer might think you are just seeing the paint job through the material.

For your average daily driver, however, car covers can be part of your parking routine. Let's find out why, shall we?

There are many reasons why someone will buy a car cover. The main one is to protect your vehicle from the elements, as they do in motorsports. Of course, they also help protect it from pests, such as rodents, as well as the occasional dive-bombing bird! Perhaps one of the best reasons to keep your car covered is to maximize the life of your precious wash and wax job (especially if you do it yourself!)



After considering those factors, let's say you're ready to buy a cover. What kind should you get? On CarCover.com, you'll find several different options depending on your needs. Gold shield is for outdoor use and protects from extreme weather conditions. It's waterproof, the thickest one with fleece lining. and very soft on the side touching the car. It has 5 layers total and is considered to be the best one. Then, they have the silver shield. It's 3 layers, and is also for outdoor us, but thinner. It's not made for extreme weather conditions. Unlike the gold, it has no fleece lining. Finally, bronze shield is for indoor use, and is only 2 layers thick.

Now, you might be wondering how long these covers last. That's not the easiest answer, but on average a cover last 3-6 years. CarCover.com offers a lifetime warranty on the cover.

In the end, should you own a car cover? That's a personal decision, but if it truly saves time between washes and extends the life of the paint, then my recommendation would be yes. I'm going to have one on my 2023 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid, and hopefully it will help to keep the truck shiny and clean for many years to come.