805 Beer Presents: “Inverted Perspective,” The Vicki Golden Story

Today, 805 Beer released the trailer for its latest documentary film, "Inverted Perspective", featuring the renowned professional motocross star, Vicki Golden, the pioneer of female speed racing in a largely male dominated sport. Streaming Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST on YouTube, the film chronicles the milestones and legacies of Golden's life and career, exploring her personal hurdles, from the tragedy that struck her family when an ATV accident left her father paralyzed, to her groundbreaking impact on the sport, including achieving many of the sport's female firsts – such as landing the title as the first female competitor in a Moto X Competition. The trailer is available for viewing here

Hailing from El Cajon, a town near San Diego, Golden’s family has always been involved in the motocross scene. It was her own determination and undeniable skill that led to her becoming a professional at 17-years-old. The film tells the story of how she is breaking barriers for women in motocross and action sports and uncovers her dedication to all disciplines on two-wheels. It is this dedication that keeps her craving success as she continues to leave a legacy for an entire generation of female riders to follow.

“Inverted Perspective” celebrates the groundbreaking milestones in her career:

Becoming the first woman to break the top 10 in AMA ArenaCross Lites Main

The first woman in Monster Energy AMA Supercross to qualify for the Fast 40

The first woman to compete in a freestyle Moto X Competition

Being named the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Women’s Amateur National Champion

Earning three gold medals in Women’s Moto X Racing at the X Games

Receiving the title of TransWorld Motocross Magazine’s Female Motocross Rookie of the Year

Nominated for an ESPY Award for Best Female Action Sports Athlete

“I’ve lived my whole life around motorcycles,” Golden said. “Telling the story of how they’ve shaped my life, with a brand that shares in my passion for two wheels and good times, is unreal.”

805 Beer recently added Vicki Golden to its roster of “Authenticos,” a band of ambassadors who embody authentic values in their respective disciplines. 805 Authenticos collectively represent the culture and values of the Firestone Walker and 805 ethos. Other 805 Authenticos include pro-surfers Conner Coffin and Nate Tyler, professional MMA fighter Tabatha Ricci, pro-skater Greyson Fletcher, professional motorcycle rider Tyler Bereman, pro-mountain biker Ryan Howard, and off-road racer Jessy Nelson, among others.

“Vicki has spent her entire career as a trailblazer, considered by many to be the most successful woman on two wheels,” said Dustin Hinz, Firestone Walker Brewing Company Chief Marketing Officer. “The work she’s done for the sport of motocross, women, and future champions lives as a testament to her legacy. She’s an incredible talent, athlete, and human being and it was a privilege to tell her story. We are honored to have Vicki as part of the 805 Beer family and hope the world enjoys watching her story as much as we did making it.”