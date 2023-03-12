Siemens Announced as Technology Partner for AVICAR series

Today, Avicar launches as the first private race league to use Remote Reality on a physical racetrack, allowing drivers the power to experience and control real-world sports cars from thousands of miles away. Distinguishing itself from virtual or augmented reality, Remote Reality allows for a truly immersive environment. Avicar is collaborating with top developers, race car drivers, car designers, and ex-NASA engineers to shake up the industry, and has named Siemens as its technology partner to develop this next generation of motorsports by using digital twin technology to build simulations, giving engineers insight into the vehicle’s design and performance for physical races.

“If Formula 1 is F1, Avicar is known in short form as A-0, a representation of the future. A real-world motorsport where drivers sync with physical vehicles from home – a first of its kind,” says the Avicar team. “As Wi-Fi, 5G, and satellite speeds have increased dramatically, Remote Reality opens the door to a new world of immersive experiences.”

Feeds from livestream cameras on board are transmitted via high-speed wi-fi, 5G, or satellite to a driver’s headset, allowing the driver to experience and control the physical cars in real-time. The microsecond real-time reactivity and tactile response, a first for the industry, comes as close to being in the driver's seat without racers ever leaving the comfort of their own homes. By transporting the driver seat from the vehicle to the safety of home, engineers can push motorsports to new levels.