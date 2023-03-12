Polaris Unleashes RZR Factory Racing Program

Today, Polaris Off Road sets a new standard for off-road racing with the launch of the industry’s first comprehensive RZR Factory Racing program and the sport’s first-ever purpose-built race ready UTV. This fully curated program features dedicated Polaris engineers, an elite management team with 12-full time employees that boast over 150 years of combined off-road experience and expertise. Piloting the purpose-built race machine will be three of the sport’s brightest young drivers; Austin Weiland, Brock Heger and Cayden MacCachren.
This truly is an unprecedented program within the industry as typically, the term “factory racing program” has been used loosely to describe OEM-sponsorships and stock vehicle-oriented support for established independent racing programs with pre-existing management teams, crew chiefs and mechanics.