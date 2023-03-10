Bill Marvel Women’s Charity Golf Outing On May 24 To Benefit USAC RaceAid

Tee up for the 27th annual Bill Marvel Women's Charity Golf Outing, honoring the generosity of Mary Fendrich Hulman to benefit USAC RaceAid on Wednesday, May 24, at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis, Ind.

Registration and breakfast is set for 7:30am Eastern with a shotgun start at 8:30am and will be followed by a luncheon at the course located at 8802 West 56th Street in Indy.

The price is $85 per player for the event, which will also feature a silent auction, door prizes, a chance to win a new car, a nine-hole scramble, a putting contest and fun in the sun. All skill levels are welcome.

Teams can register and donations can be made online at https://usacracing.redpodium. com/raceaid-usac-benevolent- foundation

Thanks to sponsors, golfers and partners, the annual golf outing has raised more than $400,000 over the years. You can help make this year’s golf tournament another success by partnering in any of the following ways: playing in the tournament, sponsoring a hole or team, giving a financial donation, providing door prizes or by donating auction items.

Since 1959, USAC RaceAid has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured or are in need of assistance.

USAC RaceAid’s new website can be found at www.RaceAid.fund . There, you’ll be able to make online donations, register for fundraisers, sign-up for volunteer opportunities and fill out an online grant application.

USAC PR