Christian Rose ARCA Menards Series Phoenix Raceway General Tire 150 Race Preview

Welcome Aboard: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Friday night’s General Tire 150.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the second of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

Up-Close View: For the second ARCA Menards Series race of the 2023 season, Christian Rose and AM Racing thanks to partner Secure Testing Services will hoist an in-car camera for the General Tire 150.

Rose and Secure Testing Services will share the in-car camera with race partner General Tire for the 150-mile race.

The event from Avondale, Ariz. will mark the first time that Rose has carried an onboard camera in series competition.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 season underway, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Big Draft Brewing, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1 and Whitetail Smokeless.

Helping The Cause: Through Rose’s partnership with partner Disability Opportunity Fund (DOF), the No. 32 AM Racing team will show support for IncrediBullStella and Stella’s Rescue Rehab for Friday night’s 150-lap race.

Stella’s Rescue Rehab (also known as IncredibullStella to their over 100k followers on social media) is a nonprofit 501c3 national advocacy organization that is focused on the pit bull dog breed.

Although its founder passed away of cancer in 2020, they continue to spread awareness for these loving and smart dogs in her memory, as well as fostering one dog at a time.

The Disability Opportunity Fund has generously made a significant financial contribution to Stella’s Rescue Rehab to assist with their operating costs this year.

Christian Rose ARCA Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway will mark Rose’s third start at the 1.0-mile race track.

In his previous two efforts, the Martinsburg, WV native has maneuvered a track best of 21st achieved in November 2022.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In nine career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned one top-10 finish (seventh at Kansas Speedway | October 2022), while also showcasing four top-20 finishes overall.

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Rose and the AM Racing team came out of the box with a strong performance.

After qualifying his No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang 13th, Rose quickly drafted to the front and led his first laps of competition.

A late-race caution set up for a chaotic finish that saw Rose cleverly pick up several positions that earned the driver a 12th-place result at the checkered flag.

