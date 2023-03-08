Rev Racing heads to the desert at Phoenix Raceway

Rev Racing is ready for the second race of the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) and season opener for ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway for the General Tire 150 where they will field two drivers, Andres Perez de Lara behind the No. 2 and Jack Wood behind the No. 6. Perez and Wood will take to the 1 mile long track on March 10th, 2023, for 150 laps. This will be the fourth time AMS takes to Phoenix Raceway since 2020, and the 50th time AMS West returns to this host track. The team is looking to capitalize on their momentum from the 2022 season after securing the AMS championship with driver Nick Sanchez, driving the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet.

Rev Racing collectively garnered 3 wins, 17 top 5’s and 30 top 10’s throughout the 2022 AMS season. Last week in the Daytona 200, Rev driver Lavar Scott finished 4th while Jack Wood was able to secure an 8th place finish, up 28 spots from his start at the beginning of the race.

This is the start of the season for Perez who, unfortunately, did not meet age requirements in Daytona. While this is Perez’s debut race with Rev Racing, he is no newcomer to the AMS. Perez has formerly raced at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022, securing a top 10, and competed twice in the AMS West garnering two top 10s. Perez was also a Series Champion of the 2020 NASCAR Mikel’s Truck Series and the 2022 season champion of the NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series making him the youngest winner in the Series.

“I’m extremely excited to finally start this year’s season at Phoenix.” Said Perez de Lara. “The whole team has been working hard together and I believe we are ready for Phoenix where we should see good results from start to finish.” Perez seems calm and confident about the upcoming weekend.

The No. 6 WB/Velocity Racing Chevrolet will be piloted by Jack Wood as he comes off of a top 10 finish in Daytona. This will be Wood’s second race, out of seven, with Rev Racing for the season and his second time at Phoenix Raceway in the AMS. “I’m looking forward to heading to Phoenix,” said Wood. “It’s probably the track where I have the most experience and I think it's a good way to break up the gaps in the Truck Series for me.” Wood went on to mention ‘home’ stating “I look forward to being back at a track that’s somewhat close to home and I’m ready to put together a good weekend.”

The General Tire 150 will serve as the season opener for the ARCA Menards Series West, offering points for both AMS West and AMS. Raising the stakes even higher, the winner of the 150 mile race will be credited for a win in both series. Perez and Wood are set to take the track for a final practice at 5:00 pm EST before qualifying starts an hour later. Perez and Wood will start their engines just before 8:00 pm EST.

Rev Racing PR