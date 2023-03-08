Things To Do Around Inaugural ASA STARS Racing Event

The Panhandle of Florida is not a bad place to be this time of year. The beaches, the food and history make it a vacation destination for any snowbird looking for a little fun in the Sunshine State. Add a little horsepower to it from the ASA STARS National Tour this weekend and it is a motorsports enthusiasts dream come true.

The Sunshine State 200 opens the return of ASA to America at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL this weekend, March 10-11. So, if you’re bringing the family, the crew or just heading down by yourself, here’s some of the best things to do, see or eat in the area.

FOOD

Beef O’ Brady’s - 2100 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL

Former racer Tracey Goodson’s place, Beef O’ Brady’s, is just a couple of miles from Five Flags Speedway. It has plenty of good sports bar fare, with numerous TVs to catch all the action of the NCAA regional basketball tournaments this weekend.

Hub Stacey’s - 312 East Government Street, Pensacola, FL

Located in the historic downtown district of Pensacola, Hub Stacey’s has been a favorite of Five Flags Speedway fans for years. Often filled with live music, Hub Stacey’s is adjacent to a beautiful Seville Square and offers indoor and outdoor seating, plus plenty of yummy food and drink.

McGuire’s Irish Pub - 600 East Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL

We are only a week away from St. Patrick’s day so why not enjoy some food from Pensacola’s most famous Irish Pub. McGuire’s Irish Pub is not only famous for its great food and Irish Red Ale, but also because of its decor as well. McGuire’s is filled with dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of the historic restaurant.

Peg Leg Pete’s - 1010 Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach, FL

If it’s a treasure you’re looking for, look no further than Peg Leg Pete’s. The pirate-themed restaurant is located on the water in Pensacola Beach and offers up some of the freshest seafood in the area. And while you’re at it, take a picture with Peg Leg Pete himself, located just outside of the front door.

The Dock - 4 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach, FL

The owners of The Dock have been supporting Five Flags Speedway and racers in support classes for years. The beachside bar serves pub grub, beer and frozen drinks until late in lively, super-casual digs. This is a perfect place to relax after a long day at the track.

FUN

Blue Angels Practice - 1750 Radford Boulevard, Pensacola, FL

There quite possibly is nothing more amazing than the Blue Angels of the United States Navy. The National Naval Aviation Museum at NAS Pensacola has a viewing area for visitors to watch the Blue Angels team practice. The team visits the museum to answer questions and sign autographs after most Wednesday practices. Museum visit days can be found here. Show and practice schedules are subject to change.

Fast Eddies Fun Center - 505 West Michigan Avenue, Pensacola, FL

Operated by former Super Late Model competitor Scott Carlson, Fast Eddies Fun Center has been a traditional stop for fans and racers alike when visiting Five Flags Speedway. Its oval slick-track with competitive go-karts is usually where you find most racers, but it has several other tracks and arcade games to entertain people of all ages.

National Museum of Aviation - 1750 Radford Boulevard, Pensacola, FL

Experience the world’s largest and Florida’s most visited aviation museum, the National Naval Aviation Museum. More than 150 beautifully restored Naval, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aircrafts are on display. The museum asks that you call the special visitor information line at 850-452-8450 to answer your questions about visiting the National Museum of Aviation.

Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum - 2081 Radford Boulevard, Pensacola, FL

Climb 177 steps up the historic Pensacola Lighthouse for one of the most beautiful views on the Gulf Coast. Built in 1859, the Lighthouse is located on the Naval Air Station at Pensacola.

Concerts at Bamboo Willie’s - 400 Quietwater Beach Rd, Suite 15, Pensacola Beach, FL

If music is your thing and you’re in town on Thursday, March 9th, pop-artist Jay Williams will be playing at Bamboo Willie’s in Pensacola Beach. On Friday, March 10th, The White Bronco will be the concert to enjoy at Bamboo Willie’s.

46th Annual St. Patricks Day Prediction 5K Run - 600 East Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL

If you want to get a little exercise before you head to the track or just want to watch a little running contest, McGuire’s Irish Pub is holding its 46th annual 5K. The event will occur the morning of the Sunshine State 200 at Five Flags Speedway.

Hockey - Ice Flyers - Pensacola Bay Center, 201 East Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL

Nothing like a little hockey game the day after the Sunshine State 200. So, if you’re staying to make a little “Race-cation” out of the trip to see the inaugural event for the ASA STARS National Tour, the Pensacola’s Ice Flyers will be in action on Sunday at 4pm CT.

The ASA STARS National Tour will open its 10-race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Advance tickets are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

The Sunshine State 200 will be live-streamed on both Racing America and TRACKTV.com. More details will be announced soon. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20 at 8pm ET.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.starsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR