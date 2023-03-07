Winner Circle Program To Provide Plenty Of Incentive Dollars To Full Time ASA STARS Teams

The ASA STARS National Tour “Team Construction Winners Circle” program for the 2023 / 2024 season has been established to reward those team owners who support the Series.

Donnie Mingus, President and CEO of Team Construction, who has long had a strong passion for short track racing stated, “In my teen years I followed Gardner Racing out of Louisville, Ky when they raced in the ASA series.” He went on to say, “I am a true fan of the sport and I am pleased to be on board this year helping the racers race.”

Team owners who have purchased the full ASA STARS National Tour owners license, run in 100% of the ASA STARS National Tour events (with a maximum of one absence), and are in the top 10 in points after the third STARS event (North Wilkesboro, May 16) will be eligible for a MINIMUM $700 bonus per event, beginning with the fourth race of the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour season (Hickory Motor Speedway, May 25) and for each of the final seven races.

In addition, team owners who have purchased full ASA STARS National Tour Owners License, run in 100% of the ASA STARS National Tour events (with a maximum of one absence), and are 11th through 20th in points after the third STARS event (North Wilkesboro, May 16) will be eligible for a MINIMUM $200 bonus per event, beginning with the fourth race of the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour season (Hickory Motor Speedway, May 25) and for each of the final seven races.

“Team Construction has been a great supporter of short track pavement racing for a long time,” commented Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. “With their support, we are able to provide a more robust Winners Circle program for the teams and offer bonus opportunities to more teams.”

Eligibility for both the “A” Plan and the “B” Plan per-event bonus is contingent upon the following:

Car owner must be fully licensed with the ASA STARS National Tour and maintain membership in good standing.

Car owner must be the legally registered entity on each event entry blank as the designated car owner and “payee”.

Car owner must present the same car number at all ASA STARS National Tour events.

Car owner MUST compete in 100% of the ASA STARS National Tour events. (with a maximum of one excused absence) . More than one absence will result in loss of program benefits.

The top ten in car owner points who have run the first three (3) ASA STARS National Tour events will receive the $700 per-race bonus. Should a top ten points team in the program miss a race, the next highest car owner in points will move into the Winners Circle "A" Program.

Teams 11 th through 20 th in car owner points who have run the first three (3) ASA STARS National Tour events will receive the $200 per-race bonus. Should a team in the program miss a race, the next highest car owner in points will move into the Winners Circle “B” Program.

The per event monetary figures are the minimum for the "A" and "B" Programs. Should ASA STARS National Tour secure commercial sponsorship support, this figure will increase.

Team running at least 100% of the events (with a maximum of one absence)in 2023 will be seeded according to final owner points into the 2024 Winners Circle Program.

The ASA STARS National Tour will open the 10-race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Advance tickets are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

The Sunshine State 200 will be live-streamed on both Racing America and TRACKTV.com. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20 at 8pm ET.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.starsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

