The KJ Today Show Announced As Season-Long Supporter Of Zachary Tinkle For The ARCA Menards East Series

Zachary Tinkle Racing announces The KJ Today Show, a fun positive show with celebrities, pop culture, pets, and fun games, as a supporter for the duration of the 2023 ARCA Menards East Series season. KJ McGlinn’s logo featuring herself and her mascot cat, Grayson, will be represented on the car for the full season.



After thinking about how much life has transformed the past couple years thanks to many supporters, Tinkle designated the rear door area of his race car for avid supporters of his racing and charity efforts through the Zachary Tinkle Foundation.



Tinkle reflected, “The past couple years have been a huge reminder to me that relationships are the most important things in life and business. Ever since meeting KJ a couple years ago, she and her team have been some of my most enthusiastic supporters — especially of my passion for pets with the Racing for Rescues initiative. I can’t put into words how much it means to have her and Grayson coming along for the ride all season long.”



McGlinn commented, “From the moment we met, I admired Zachary’s passion, not just for racing but for making a difference, especially for pets. The KJ Today Show is honored to partner with Zachary Tinkle Racing for this upcoming season as we bring positive vibes to the community of racing, pets and beyond together!”



Tinkle’s first race of the season will be on March 25, 2023 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida in the NASCAR® owned ARCA Menards series. More supporter announcements will be made at later dates.

