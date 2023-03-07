ASA STARS Names Sunoco Official Fuel Provider

Officials from Sunoco Race Fuels and Track Enterprises have announced that Sunoco will be the Official Fuel for the newly announced ASA STARS National Tour, beginning in 2023.

“We couldn’t be more excited than to partner with the new ASA STARS National Tour,” commented Ritchie Lewis, Partnership Sales Manager for Sunoco Race Fuels. “Sunoco Race Fuels powers the best of the best in all of motorsports and we view the ASA STARS National Tour as the best of the best in pavement super late model racing.”

For decades, Sunoco’s fuels have been associated with racing excellence. Since the mid-60s, when Sunoco and the Roger Penske Racing Team with Mark Donahue forged what would be a long and successful alliance, the company has grown into an industry powerhouse. Today, Sunoco has expanded the reach of its racing fuels line around the world to include all types of professional motorsports and other activities where premium race fuels make a difference. The three-year agreement positions Sunoco Standard 110 Race Fuel as the Official Fuel through the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour season.

Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent caught the racing world by surprise when he announced that the newly formed STARS National Tour for pavement super late models would be sanctioned by ASA under a licensing agreement with ARCA - The Automobile Racing Club of America.

“What a great opportunity to partner with Sunoco Race Fuels and our new ASA STARS National Tour,” Sargent stated. “Sunoco is clearly the industry leader in racing fuel, and we are honored to have them as the Official Fuel.”

The ASA STARS National Tour will debut March 11 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. The inaugural season will feature a 10-race series visiting the premier paved short tracks in the United States. A national champion will be crowned in November of 2023 at the All-American 400 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (TN). A $100,000 championship point fund (minimum) has been confirmed, which will pay the top ten in final standings, including a $25,000 to the series champion.

“Race fans everywhere know and respect the Sunoco brand,” Sargent stated. “We encourage our fans to continue to support Sunoco on their way to the racetrack.”

Tickets to the Sunshine State 200 are available for purchase on-line at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs or at the track box office during regular business hours.

For fans unable to attend the Sunshine State 200in person, the event will be live-streamed on both Racing America and TRACKTV.com. More details will be announced soon. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20 at 8pm ET.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.starsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR