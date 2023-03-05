Five Flags Speedway & ASA STARS To Give Off Big Event Vibes March 11th

ASA fans have more than just racing to look forward to with the ASA STARS National Tour Sunshine State 200 on Saturday, March 11th. The highly anticipated inaugural event, at the famed 5 Flags Speedway, will offer fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness racing history and come home with some great souvenirs from their experience.

The exciting day of racing begins with grandstands opening at 12:00pm with the first 500 kids getting their hands on checkered flags. The kids are encouraged to wave them with vigor for the full day of racing action.

Fans can then make the quick turn and get interactive in the 5 Flags Speedway fan zone which will be setup with cornhole boards, a DJ, and more. The fan zone is completely free and welcomes all ASA fans who make it through the gate on Saturday afternoon.

Fans also need to be on the lookout throughout the day for free t-shirt and frisbee giveaways. Both the t-shirts and frisbees will be collector items for ASA race fans and be one of the many fantastic merchandise options for the inaugural race year. The best time for fans to be in their seats for a chance to grab some of these great items will be during the controlled cautions in the ASA STARS National Tour event.

ASA STARS National Tour fans will also have the chance to get autographs from some of their favorite drivers beginning at 6:00pm on the front stretch of the racetrack. All ASA Stars will be in attendance during the autograph session, so make sure to bring your favorite gear to have it signed by some of the best short track racers in the country.

Fans will also be able catch a full day of practice and qualifying to keep them entertained beginning at 1:00pm with ASA Stars hitting the track for an hour-long hot lap session, followed by Outlaw Late Models getting their first look at the track at 2:30pm. Outlaws will then make their way back out for their qualifying session at 3:30pm, followed by ASA STARS National Tour qualifying at 4:00pm.

Race fans then get to take in the first feature of the night at 5:00pm with the Outlaw Late Models taking to the track to battle it out for their first race of the 5 Flags season. ASA STARS pre-race will begin at 7:00pm, after the autograph session, with the National Stars getting introduced for the first time in the inaugural season. The ASA Stars will then hit the track at 7:30pm for the inaugural Sunshine State 200.

Come cheer on a full field of the best short track wheelmen in the country and take in all the excitement for the historic beginning of the ASA STARS National Tour. Kids 11 and under get in for just $10 on race day with kids 4 and under getting in free. Adult general admission and reserved tickets at the gate will be $35.

Fans can get discounted advance sale tickets online at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs. Advance reserved and general admission tickets are just $30.

Camping for the weekend is free and is first come first serve.

The Sunshine State 200 will be live-streamed on both Racing America and TRACKTV.com. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20, at 8 pm ET.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR