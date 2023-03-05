Nico Hulkenberg is an underestimated driver who's very fast, says Emerson Fittipaldi

“I met Nico in the first year of A1. He was in Team Germany. He was extremely fast, a very impressive driver. He had some opportunities in F1 and it's great to see him again."

"He will be very fast. He's an aggressive driver, fast driver. I look forward to seeing Haas with Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico. Kevin is another very good driver."

"In my opinion, Hulkenberg is a fast, aggressive and determined driver."

"I also feel in the last 10 years, he's been an underestimated driver."