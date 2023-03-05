CrowdStrike Racing Extends Long-Standing Commitment to SRO America

CrowdStrike Racing is preparing for another full calendar of competition in SRO Motorsports America with entries across multiple series throughout 2023.

The multi-faceted program is an extension of CrowdStrike’s commitment as a provider and sponsor for SRO America, a role the company has held since 2018. As the Official Internet Security and Cloud Security Provider, CrowdStrike is on the front line in protecting SRO’s global data and preventing breaches through the industry-leading, cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform..

The relationship also allows CrowdStrike to showcase its industry-leading experiential programs for VIPs and guests at various SRO race events, including the 2023 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa – the most prestigious GT race in the world for SRO competitors. The CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is the first race of a multi-year partnership, highlighted by CrowdStrike taking over title sponsorship of the event.

The CrowdStrike at-track hospitality experience includes the unique CXO Summit, which provides guests the opportunity to hear from CrowdStrike leadership on important topics and significant trends within the cybersecurity industry. Trackside hospitality, race team meet-and-greets, garage visits, hot laps and chances to participate in opening and podium ceremonies are among the offerings to VIPs and guests.

In SRO America, the CrowdStrike Racing by Riley program will kick off on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, as George Kurtz returns to competition in GT America Powered by AWS. The defending GT America champion, Kurtz won 10 races in 2022 behind the wheel of the No. 04 CrowdStrike Mercedes AMG GT3 – including one of the two rounds at St. Petersburg – to take his first SRO America championship since 2017.

The combination of Kurtz, plus CrowdStrike Racing by Riley will contend again in a strong class that will feature nearly 30 entries – a mix of GT3, GT4 and GT2 machinery.

The event on the 11-turn, 1.8-mile St. Petersburg street circuit will serve as a precursor to the start of the season for Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS. Kurtz and Colin Braun will return to a stacked field of GT3 entries in their familiar No. 04 CrowdStrike/AWS Mercedes AMG – also fielded by CrowdStrike Racing by Riley.

“I’m looking forward to our team building on our strong 2022 performance,” Kurtz said. “We have great chemistry within CrowdStrike Racing by Riley that puts us in an optimal position for success. I am also thrilled to continue with Colin and Mercedes-AMG for another year and reach new milestones in our career together.”

The Kurtz/Braun pairing won three times in Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS during 2022 and were championship leaders for most of the season. The coming year will be their sixth year as a driving duo, who have eight wins together for all the Mercedes AMG GT3.

“It’s great to be back with CrowdStrike Racing by Riley for the 2023 SRO America season and driving alongside George once again,” Braun said. “People are recognizing George’s ability, but I have known this since our early days working together. To see his hard work and dedication culminate into a 2022 GT America championship was amazing. I’m looking forward to kicking off the season at Sonoma with the entire CrowdStrike team as we look to improve upon 2022 and contend for a championship.”

CrowdStrike Racing by Riley starts its season in SRO America with the first two rounds of the single-driver sprint series, GT America Powered by AWS taking place on March 3-4 from the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Street Circuit in Florida.

