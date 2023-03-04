Pinnacle Racing Group and Luke Fenhaus to Contend for ARCA Menards Series East Championship

Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), the newest organization to compete in the ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) this season proudly announced today that the signing of reigning CARS Pro Late Model Tour champion and Rookie of the Year Luke Fenhaus to compete in the series’ full-time beginning with the season-opening race at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway on March 25th.

Fenhaus, a native of Wausau, Wisc. will drive the team’s No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet guided by team manager and crew chief Shane Huffman for the eight-race season that concludes on a national platform at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September alongside the premier ARCA Menards Series and an opener for the annual NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series fall event.

Fenhaus, a Chevrolet development driver and under the tutelage of respected Motorsports scout Lorin Ranier has quickly gained notoriety for his on-track performance which includes the 2021 ARCA Midwest Tour Rookie of the Year, pole sitter and winner of the 2021 historic Supply Zone Slinger Nationals at Slinger (Wisc.) Speedway after winning the pole and the 2021 Kulwicki Driver Development Program champion.

And his success doesn’t stop there.

Fenhaus¸18, received a “Golden Ticket” to compete in the nationally-televised Superstar Racing Experience (SRX Series) after his triumph at Slinger Speedway. He capitalized on the opportunity, finishing second behind IndyCar winner Marco Andretti but finished ahead of Motorsports icons Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Greg Biffle, Bill Elliott, Helio Castroneves, Paul Tracy and Michael Waltrip.

“I am extremely humbled by this opportunity to drive for Pinnacle Racing Group this season in the ARCA Menards Series East,” said Fenhaus. “Shane (Huffman) and the entire PRG team have spent the past several months building something special and I am the lucky driver that gets the opportunity to showcase that.

“I am extremely appreciative of Chevrolet for also giving me this opportunity to enhance my resume and compete in the ARCA Menards Series East. We have eight races. Eight opportunities to contend for the championship and eight chances to put our No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet in Victory Lane.”

Pinnacle Racing Group team spokesperson Mark Webb offered, “We are thrilled to welcome Luke to the PRG family. Over the past several years, he has strengthened his racing resume with numerous on-track achievements and championships.

“He is a perfect fit for our PRG foundation. We know he will not only represent us well on the track but off the track also. I look forward to the success Luke and Shane can showcase this season.”

Huffman, a respected crew chief across many NASCAR platforms and a championship-winning crew chief in the premier ARCA Menards Series is thrilled about the opportunity to work with Fenhaus and looks forward to the first chapter of Pinnacle Racing Group’s inaugural season being a successful one.

“I am excited about the opportunity to race with Luke,” said Huffman. “Luke has been on the radar of many over the past couple of years and I have watched him behind the scenes explode with his race craft and take his talent from a local level to a regional level and now we plan to expand his ability on a national level.

“We are excited about our first season of competition at Pinnacle Racing Group. Between our Late Model program with Landon (Huffman) and our ARCA entry with Luke, I believe we have an excellent opportunity to exceed our expectations and build a solid program for the future.”

Fenhaus is counting down the days to his arrival in Pensacola, Fla. for the Pensacola 200.

“This is going to be my toughest year of competition to this point, but with the support of the Pinnacle Racing Group, I am ready for it,” added Fenhaus. “I’m excited about the opportunity to compete at new tracks too. With my support system, I plan to stay focused on what’s ahead and build toward the future.

Fenhaus is the second driver to be announced this weekend at Pinnacle Racing Group. Earlier this week, the organization announced that teenager Landon S. Huffman will compete for the team in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at the famed Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

The Pensacola 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the first of eight races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Saturday, March 25th from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying will begin a short time later at 4:30 p.m. The event will take the green flag just after 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live television coverage on FloRacing and taped delay coverage on the CNBC Network on April 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. All event times are local (CT).

