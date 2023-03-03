Advance Auto Parts, Durham County Celebrate “Layne Riggs Day”

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider and entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), and Durham County today celebrated Layne Riggs Day at the auto parts retailer’s store in Durham, N.C., located on 3301 Hillsborough Road.

During the event, Durham County’s Board of Commissioners formally issued the proclamation to Riggs, a native of Bahama, N.C., in recognition of his 2022 NAAPWS national championship. Just 20 years old at the time of his title, Riggs became the youngest national champion in Weekly Series history. His championship season included 16 race wins in 43 total starts. Riggs also added the Southeast Region title and track championship at South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Va., to his season record.

“Layne’s accomplishments during last year’s Weekly Series season have helped him garner attention as a promising young talent in racing,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “His ability to achieve success on the track as a full-time college student highlights the passion and commitment found at NASCAR home tracks. We are proud to call Layne our Weekly Series champion and wish him success as he advances his career.”

Layne’s father, Scott Riggs, enjoyed a lengthy NASCAR career, which included nine race wins across NASCAR national series and five full-time seasons competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Layne has similar aspirations to progress through the ranks of NASCAR.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by my home community with my very own day with the help from Advance Auto Parts,” said Riggs. “It’s special that a racing series like the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series has such support for their champion to help further careers and make a staple for the accomplishments that my team and I have achieved. I am looking forward to the future and my partnership with everyone involved.”

“For years, the Riggs family has represented Durham County with impressive driving and professionalism on racetracks across the country,” said Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Brenda Howerton. “This began with Scott Riggs, and we are glad to see the tradition continue with his son, Layne. For his achievements in racing and representing Durham County on a national stage, we are proud to extend this special recognition to Layne. Our community congratulates Layne on his remarkable 2022 season, and we wish him luck as he continues his journey in racing.”

While pursuing his NAAPWS championship, Layne also made his debut in the NASCAR Truck Series. His talent was displayed with a seventh-place finish during his first Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park last July.

“We are grateful for the support from Advance and Durham County in recognizing our NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion,” said Kevin Nevalainen, NASCAR senior director, weekly racing operations. “Layne has quickly made a name for himself in the racing world by capturing success at such an early stage in his career, and we are glad to see his impressive accomplishments be recognized. Layne truly embodies the spirit and passion required to be a champion in NASCAR, and we look forward to watching his career progress in the years to come.”

To learn more about the local drivers, teams and NASCAR home tracks that make up the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, visit the series page on NASCAR.com/Roots.

Advance Auto Parts PR