Former Snowball Derby Pole-sitter Among Favorites In March 11 Race

Former Snowball Derby pole-sitter Preston Peltier will make the trip all the way from Colorado to compete in the Sunshine State 200, the ASA STARS National Tour’s inaugural event, March 10-11 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

Peltier, who is also a former Pro All-Stars Series National Super Late Model Champion, is more than motivated to win at the half-mile race track.

“This place (Five Flags Speedway) is my Achilles heel,” admitted Peltier. “I’ve been fast and I’ve had good cars, but I’ve had extremely bad luck. It’s mind boggling sometimes because even when we’ve had a fast car, we’ve run terribly. We’ve looked at the past and are coming back to Pensacola as determined as I have been to return here and win. That’s all that I want.”

Tickets to the Sunshine State 200 are available for purchase on-line at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs or at the track box office during regular business hours.

Now a veteran, Peltier has won some big races in his career, including the Summer Showdown in Washington, the Chilly Willy in Arizona and the World Crown in Georgia.

The other part of what lured Peltier back to Pensacola, is to be part of history.

“I was associated with the ASA Late Model program back in the day and actually won their inaugural race at nearby Mobile, AL, but now I want to be part of the history of the ASA National Tour,” admitted Peltier. “All the guys I’ve looked up to and are my heroes, guys like Bob Senneker, Mark Martin and Rusty Wallace, I watched them race in ASA. I aspire to be like them in my creativity and my race craft in every way. So, I’m looking forward to being part of this ASA race at Five Flags.”

Peltier will race the number-48 pavement Super Late Model sponsored by Generator Source. He tested at Five Flags Speedway on Thursday, March 2, after driving his truck and trailer 22-hours to the Panhandle of Florida.

The ASA STARS National Tour will open the 10-race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The Sunshine State 200 will be live-streamed on both Racing America and TRACKTV.com. More details will be announced soon. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20 at 8pm ET.

