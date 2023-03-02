CARS Tour expands Late Model Stock Field to 38 cars at NWBS

The second trip for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway is primed to be more grandiose and eventful than year one.

Both divisions will be part of the week-long festivities at North Wilkesboro in May that will culminate in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday evening, with Wednesday’s CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour event featuring an expanded field of 38 cars.

CARS Tour General Manager Jack McNelly considered the 100-lap LMSC race at North Wilkesboro last August to be one of his favorite moments since the series first started back in 2015 and has every reason to believe the momentum from that first outing will carry over into May.

“We’re thrilled to be coming back to North Wilkesboro,” McNelly said. “Last year was a special event for us and it took our series to a whole new level. We can’t thank North Wilkesboro and SMI enough for having us back and we’re looking forward to another incredible race.”

As with 2022, there is a limit on the number of cars eligible to compete in the Late Model Stock feature.

The top 26 drivers in LMSC Tour owner points after the fourth race of the season at Ace Speedway on May 5 are automatically guaranteed a starting position for North Wilkesboro. If a locked-in team is unable to make the trip to North Wilkesboro, the CARS Tour will use their own discretion on who ends up taking the vacant spot.

Two provisionals are also being reserved for drivers outside the Top 26 in LMSC owner point, which will either belong to a Touring 12 driver, a full-time competitor, or someone else the CARS Tour wishes to have in the prestigious event.

Promoter’s provisionals make up the final ten starting positions on the 38-car field. Details on who these special entries are will be announced later.

With a limited number of starting spots available, the CARS Tour is actively encouraging any driver that wishes to run North Wilkesboro to take part in the first four races of the 2023 season to increase their chance of eligibility.

For the Pro Late Model Tour’s inaugural race at North Wilkesboro, no cap is being placed on the entry list but only the fastest 28 qualifiers will have an opportunity to add their name to the track’s prestigious list of winners.

Additional details on race day procedures for North Wilkesboro are still being finalized as the CARS Tour prepares to add more history at one of the southeast’s most cherished short tracks. Tickets for North Wilkesboro will be available to purchase in the coming days.

CARS Tour PR