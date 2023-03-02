Daido Metal Becomes Exclusive Bearing of Roush Yates Engines

Daido Metal is the world’s largest automotive engine bearing manufacturer by market share and has 80 years of experience in the most demanding applications. In addition to their success in the professional motorsport engine bearing market, they are also a high-volume automotive supplier boasting multiple quality awards from major customers including Ford Q1 Certification and GM Supplier Quality Excellence. Daido Metal engine bearings power a wide range of vehicles from supercars to trucks to motorcycles to off road machinery. Daido Metal utilizes proprietary processing methods and materials, advanced technologies, unmatched customer support, and ensures strict quality control for all products.



Daido Metal’s contribution to Roush Yates Engines has been a reduction of friction and wear, while at the same time extending the lifecycle of Ford’s FR9 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity racing engines. Daido Metal achieves this by utilizing a fully integrated production process including the production and processing of proprietary materials, surface treatment/coating technology, numerical simulation, engineering support, and precise manufacturing for all products – resulting in unmatched performance, repeatability, accuracy, and quality at all levels.