SRX Announces Sellout at Berlin Raceway

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Berlin Raceway have officially announced a sellout for the August 3rd race in greater Grand Rapids, Michigan. SRX will visit the esteemed .44-mile short track for the first time this summer. The driver field for Berlin Raceway is highlighted by first-time SRX drivers, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.
“The announcement that Berlin Raceway has sold out Thursday Night Thunder is amazing, but not at all surprising to me,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “When Tony and I were reviewing tracks to recommend to the owners, ESPN, and our partners, it was simply a ‘must-have’ track for SRX this year. Berlin is a fan and driver favorite, and all you have to do is look at the all-star cast of talent that will be racing there on August 3rd.”
SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.
The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)
|
Date
|
Track
|
Time
|
Network
|
Thursday, July 13
|
Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, July 20
|
Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, July 27
|
Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug. 3
|
Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug. 10
|
Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug. 17
|
Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)
|
9 p.m.
|
ESPN
2023 SRX Driver Field:
|
Stafford (7/13)
|
Thunder Road (7/20)
|
Motor Mile (7/27)
|
Denny Hamlin
Clint Bowyer
Kevin Harvick
Tony Kanaan
Brad Keselowski
Hailie Deegan
Bobby Labonte
Ryan Newman
Paul Tracy
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Marco Andretti
Tony Stewart
|
Tony Kanaan
Brad Keselowski
Hailie Deegan
Bobby Labonte
Ryan Newman
Paul Tracy
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Marco Andretti
Tony Stewart
|
Helio Castroneves
Kyle Busch
Clint Bowyer
Josef Newgarden
Brad Keselowski
Hailie Deegan
Bobby Labonte
Ryan Newman
Paul Tracy
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Marco Andretti
Tony Stewart
|
Berlin (8/3)
|
Eldora (8/10)
|
Lucas Oil (8/17)
|
Helio Castroneves
Kyle Busch
Kevin Harvick
Brad Keselowski
Hailie Deegan
Bobby Labonte
Ryan Newman
Paul Tracy
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Marco Andretti
Tony Stewart
|
Tony Kanaan
Brad Keselowski
Hailie Deegan
Bobby Labonte
Ryan Newman
Paul Tracy
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Marco Andretti
Tony Stewart
|
Helio Castroneves
Clint Bowyer
Kenny Wallace
Brad Keselowski
Hailie Deegan
Bobby Labonte
Ryan Newman
Paul Tracy
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Marco Andretti
Tony Stewart
SRX PR