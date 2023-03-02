Ways To Watch ASA STARS National Tour Races In 2023

Race fans who want to see the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour Sunshine State 200 event on Saturday, March 11 will have several options to catch the action.

Of course, fans can witness history by attending the event at Five Flags Speedway in person. Tickets to the Sunshine State 200 are available for purchase on-line at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs or at the track box office during regular business hours.

For those who cannot attend, the event will be live-streamed on a trio of digital platforms via Pay-Per-View: The newly formed TrackTV.com, Racing America, and MidwestTour.tv.

“We’re excited to announce a unique distribution package,” stated Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. “We’ve aligned with three great media partners to allow fans of pavement super late model racing unprecedented opportunities to watch the sport.”

TrackTV.com is being launched as an enhanced version of MidwestTour.TV offering additional programming and a more diverse lineup of motorsports including pavement, dirt, off-road and more.. TrackTV.com is being billed as the newest platform in the streaming space. Current MidwestTour.TV subscribers will have full access to TrackTV.com programming.

Subscribers to TrackTV.com, MidwestTour.tv, and Racing America have the option to purchase the single event Pay-Per-View at the discounted price of $22.99. Non-subscribers can purchase the broadcast for $29.99. There will also be a discounted PPV bundle option that includes nine of the 10 ASA Stars National Tour races (does not include North Wilkesboro on May 16, which was previously contracted by and will be available on FloRacing).

Fans interested in following the entire season throughout the year can purchase this discounted bundle for $99.99 if they are Racing America or MidwestTour.tv subscribers, or $139.99 for non-subscribers.

In addition to the live-streaming options, fans can watch all 10 events on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV.

The multi-platform distribution package is unique, due to the unification of the three regional tours — each of which already have contractual obligations.

“Putting our broadcast schedule together this first year was quite challenging,” Sargent continued. “We have existing relationships with the three streaming entities through the ASA/CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series, plus a number of our host race tracks have independent relationships with one or more of the three. It’s been a challenge, but we are excited with the outcome.”

While the MAVTV telecasts will provide network television coverage of the new ASA STARS National Tour, live-streaming services have continued to refine the way race fans consume the sport.

"Racing America is proud to partner with the new ASA STARS Tour and to bring coverage of this series to our fans across the country," noted Colin Smith, president of Racing America. "We knew we wanted to be involved with Bob and the STARS team from the day the announcement of the new series was made and we are excited about helping shine a brighter light on these races. We will have a strong editorial and social presence at each event as well and are looking forward to working with all the partners to help make year one a success."



"The ASA STARS Tour is a unique opportunity for media partners to join forces and enhance the racing fan's overall entertainment experience," said Chris Graner, Executive Director of SPEED SPORT TV. “With a rich history of over three decades, the ASA has always held a special place in the hearts of racing fans, thanks to unforgettable races, emerging talents, and top-notch broadcasts. As we embark on this rejuvenation with ASA Stars, we're committed to delivering the same level of energy and excitement to the racing fans."

The ASA STARS National Tour will open the 10-race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., on Saturday, March 11 with live coverage from our streaming partners. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR