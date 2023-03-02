Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Revs Up for 27th Anniversary Event

All eyes will be on Nevada and Utah from April 29 – May 5, 2023 as former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty celebrates the 27th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America with a scenic journey through the Sagebrush and Beehive States. As one of the most popular charity rides in the country, Petty will lead more than 125 motorcycles on a seven-day trek, covering over 1,500 miles in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with serious and chronic medical conditions.

Presented by Cox Automotive, the Ride will kick-off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, April 29 and will return to Salt Lake City on Friday, May 5 – marking the second time the Ride has started and ended in the same city. Cox Automotive is the world’s largest automotive services and solutions provider and is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. The company’s brands include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim, which will host breakfast for the Ride at Manheim Utah on Saturday, April 29, and at Manheim Nevada on Wednesday, May 3.

“Our team at Manheim Utah is excited to kick off this inspirational event and cheer on the riders as they begin their journey,” said Cade Rindfleisch, general manager at Manheim Utah. “We look forward to sponsoring the Kyle Petty Charity Ride, especially seeing the joy it brings to the children at Victory Junction.”

Petty’s mile-long motor brigade features 225 participants, including 30 new riders, who will enjoy many indescribable views, bucket list items and unforgettable points of interest along this year’s route. Some of the highlights include visiting the Bonneville Salt Flats, lapping the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, riding scenic Highway 12, Highway 14 and Highway 50, passing through Capitol Reef National Park, exploring Legends Motorcycle Museum, and so much more.

Spectators along the 2023 route are encouraged to attend one of the Ride’s seven overnight stops or daily pit stops to greet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

27th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Saturday, April 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah to Ely, Nevada

Day 2, Sunday, April 30 – Ely, Nevada to Tonopah, Nevada

Day 3, Monday, May 1 – “Free Day” in Tonopah, Nevada

in Tonopah, Nevada Day 4, Tuesday, May 2 – Tonopah, Nevada to Las Vegas, Nevada

Day 5, Wednesday, May 3 – Las Vegas, Nevada to Cedar City, Utah

Day 6, Thursday, May 4 – Cedar City, Utah to Moab, Utah

Day 7, Friday, May 5 – Moab, Utah to Salt Lake City, Utah

“Nevada and Utah are two of my favorite states to ride motorcycles in. The vast changes in the landscape – from the desert to the red rocks to mountain terrain – paint the most vivid and breathtaking scenes, which I believe are best experienced on a motorcycle. Our riders are in for a picturesque treat along every road we travel, especially on Highway 50 (the loneliest road in America), which we pick up in Ely, Nevada – one of my favorite towns in America,” said Petty. “I consider myself extremely blessed to be able to ride this incredible route while also raising money to send kids to Victory Junction. The Ride allows me to combine my passion for helping others with my love of motorcycles and it is such a special gift.”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. Since it first began in 1995, the Ride has raised more than $20 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. As a result, the Ride has helped Victory Junction mobilize resources to provide over 115,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.

Among the celebrities participating in the 2023 Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former Formula 1, Champ Car and NASCAR driver Max Papis; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and NBC Sports NASCAR personality Rick Allen.

“Any chance I get to spend a week out West, I’m taking it,” said Kyle’s father, Richard Petty. “Add in riding motorcycles and you think, ‘It can’t get better than this.’ Then, you throw in helping the kids at Victory Junction and it’s just the cherry on top. That’s why I always look forward to Kyle’s Ride every year.”

The 2023 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Fuel Me, Wiley X, Blue Emu and Goody’s.

