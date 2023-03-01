Bubba Pollard Commits To Pensacola FL Racing Event & Beyond

Bubba Pollard has been a name synonymous with pavement Super Late Model racing in America for the past two decades. Now fans will be able to see him race with the ASA STARS National Tour, including the Sunshine State 200 on March 10-11 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

Tickets to the Sunshine State 200 are available for purchase on-line at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs or at the track box office during regular business hours.

The inaugural ASA STARS event at Five Flags Speedway is also a co-sanctioned event with the ASA Southern Super Series and nobody has more wins in that series than Pollard.

“I think it’s a great place for the first race to be with what they (ASA STARS) are trying to accomplish. When you think of short track racing, you think of Five Flags Speedway,” said Bubba Pollard, who has 31 victories in the ASA Southern Super Series. “For me, it’s where I got started; it’s the place I call home and I’m excited for this race (Sunshine State 200).”

Pollard, who is a Super Late Model crown jewel winner in the All-American 400 and the Oxford 250, is planning to race for the inaugural championship with the ASA STARS National Tour.

“When this deal was announced we said we were going to do it, so that is our plan,” added the Senoia, Georgia driver. “This is what we (drivers) have asked for. This is what we’ve wanted for all these years and I like being part of the history. Having ASA come back after so many years is important. I’m a racer and I’m going to support it.

“I grew up in an era where I wasn’t able to be a part of it (ASA),” continued Pollard. “When I think of ASA, I think of some of the all-time great drivers, Gary St. Amant, Bob Senneker, Mark Martin, the Sauters and all those guys. They got their name with ASA and they knew they were racing against the best, so I’m excited to see where it goes and to see what short track racing has to offer all the fans.”

The Sunshine State 200 will be live-streamed on both Racing America and SPEEDSPORT.tv. More details will be announced soon. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20 at 8pm ET.

