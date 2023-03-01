NTT INDYCAR SERIES Unveils New Campaign Voiced by Drivers

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES offers the most competitive and challenging racing in motorsports, and its new promotional campaign will bring all the action, drama and intrigue to new audiences as the season gets ready to launch this weekend.

The first INDYCAR campaign spot of the year – “ZERO” – focuses on the fierce race for victory at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding at St. Petersburg, Florida, where exactly ZERO mistakes can be made by the driver hoping to stand atop the podium Sunday, March 5.

“ZERO” is narrated by 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race winner Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske.

SEE: ‘ZERO’ Campaign Spot

In the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, every track and every race is different – but the one thing they have in common is their combination of breakneck speed, harrowing turns, epic crashes and unbeatable competition. As the season progresses, INDYCAR will introduce a new spot, tailored to various stops on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar and narrated by a driver with a special tie to that event.

“We know our racing is the best on the planet, and we know there’s no greater challenge in motorsport than winning an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race,” said Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles. “From a very personal and engaging perspective, our drivers are going to tell everyone what makes our sport unique and what it takes to win at each specific venue.”

Spots will run from Wednesday to Sunday of Race Week and are part of a larger multichannel, national media plan.

INDYCAR partnered with creative agency Motive to develop the spots and with local Indianapolis agency EchoPoint Media as a paid media partner. The next spot will be unveiled ahead of the PPG 375 on Sunday, April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Live coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding starts at noon ET Sunday, March 5 on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes on Universo and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

NTT IndyCar Series PR