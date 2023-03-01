SS Racing Announces Full Schedule, Driver Line-Up for 2023

NASCAR legends Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman, along with modified driver Jonathan Cash, will be behind the wheel of Sadler-Stanley (SS) Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic’s No. 18VA (No. 38VA for NASCAR Whelen) and No. 39VA, respectively, during the 2023 modified season. 14 SMART Modified Tour races are on the schedule, with Newman racing the majority of them, as well as four NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Cash is scheduled for five SMART races, while Labonte will pilot all races on the schedule.



SS Racing announced their new partnership with Labonte, a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, in November 2022. Newman’s announcement came shortly after in January, with team co-owner Hermie Sadler stating Newman, the 2002 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, could “win at any time, on any track.” Newman previously raced for SS Racing three times in 2022.



The driver line-up includes:

March 4: SMART Modified Tour, Florence Motor Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



March 12: SMART Modified Tour, Caraway Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



March 18: SMART Modified Tour, Lonesome Pine Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash



March 31: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Richmond Raceway



No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



April 1: SMART Modified Tour, South Boston Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash



April 15: SMART Modified Tour, Hickory Motor Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



May 26: SMART Modified Tour, Franklin County Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



June 23: SMART Modified Tour, Ace Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



July 1: SMART Modified Tour, Caraway Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash August 26: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Langley Speedway



No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA TBA



September 2: SMART Modified Tour, Carteret County Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



September 9: SMART Modified Tour, Dominion Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



September 30: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour North Wilkesboro Speedway



No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



October 1: SMART Modified Tour, Motor Mile Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



October 7: SMART Modified Tour, Tri-County Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte No. 39VA Cash October 14: SMART Modified Tour, Little Rockingham Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash



October 26: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Martinsville Speedway



No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



October 28: SMART Modified Tour, Orange County Speedway



No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman



“Our driver line-up is second to none this modified season, and we are thrilled to have two champions on the track for SS Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic. Cash made his debut for us last year at Hickory, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back, too.” said SS Racing Co-Owner Bill Stanley, a Virginia State Senator and owner of The Stanley Law Group.



“This is going to be an exciting season for fans of open wheel Modified racing,” said Sadler. “We’re counting down the days until we can watch Bobby and Ryan hit the track as teammates for SS Racing, and take this sport to the next level.”



