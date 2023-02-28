Coltman Farms Racing's David McCoy and Kenny Collins to chase Spring Nationals and Southern Nationals championships

Coltman Farms Racing drivers Kenny Collins and David McCoy are gearing up for a busy 2023 season that will include racing for a pair of championships.

Coltman Farms Racing has confirmed that Collins and McCoy will both compete for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing championships this season.

“When deciding where to race in 2023, we looked at all the regional schedules and decided the Spring and Southern Nationals were exactly where we wanted to be,” said Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman. “The two series offer great competition and strong purses for teams that run in every race, so they were a natural fit for us as both a sponsor and as a team. I’m excited to watch Kenny and David hit the track against some of the best dirt late model racers in the Southeast.”

Founded by veteran dirt late model racer Ray Cook, the Spring Nationals and Southern Nationals offer a combined purse of more than $825,000. The champion of each tour will earn a $10,053 prize, with race winners taking home at least $7,553.

The Spring Nationals season begins March 3 with a $10,053-to-win event at Georgia’s Swainsboro Raceway. The 16-race season runs through May 28, when the series wraps up at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tenn.

Teams won’t have much time to rest following the conclusion of the Spring Nationals season. The 12-race Southern Nationals schedule kicks off July 14 at Beckley Motor Speedway in Mount Hope, W.Va., with a $10,053-to-win event and concludes July 29 at Tennessee’s Tazewell Speedway.

Every Spring Nationals and Southern Nationals event will be available to watch live via FloRacing.

McCoy, who joined Coltman Farms Racing for the 2023 season, is excited to test his skills during the Spring and Southern Nationals.

“Ray Cook does a great job with the Spring Nationals and Southern Nationals every year,” McCoy said. “The purses are great and the tracks are fantastic. The driver roster at these races are always deep, but Brett always gives us everything we need to be competitive. I feel more confident than ever having Dwayne Frady, Kason Cannon, Randle Chupp and Devon Morgan leading the charge.

“Having Kenny as a teammate is really going to help me up my game. We’ll be able to work together to make our Coltman Farms Racing program better on and off the track. Hopefully we’ll be in contention for wins and championships this year.”

Collins, who scored Coltman Farms Racing’s first major victory last year at East Alabama Motor Speedway, believes that racing with the Spring and Southern Nationals is opportunity to show how competitive Coltman Farms Racing can be.

“I’m looking forward to taking on the Spring Nationals for the first time since 2014,” Collins said. “We had great runs at Screven and East Bay and I feel like our whole team is confident that we can continue our momentum going forward. Dwayne, Kason, Randle and Devon always prepare great race cars and with the great equipment Brett has provided us with, we feel like we can make a championship run and be in contention to win every night.

“Racing with David as a teammate is something I’m excited about. He has been one of my best friends, a mentor, and a supporter of mine for many years, I feel like we can feed off of each other and compete for wins throughout the year and beyond.”

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series or the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series, visit www.southernnationalsseries. com.

MPM PR