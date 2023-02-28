Superstar Racing Experience Announces Additional 2023 Drivers

Andretti, Tracy, Hunter-Reay, Newgarden and Kanaan join previously announced all-stars: Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, Kenny Wallace and Tony Stewart – as 2023 SRX drivers. SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The trio is joined by their IndyCar contemporaries, Tony Kanaan and Josef Newgarden, who will be racing part-time in 2023. Kanaan, an IndyCar series, and Indy 500 Champion himself, will race in SRX 3 times this summer (Stafford, Thunder Road and Eldora). Josef Newgarden, a current driver for Team Penske and 2-time IndyCar Series Champion, will return to SRX for his second race, joining the field at Motor Mile on July 27 th .

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced a slew of world-class open wheel drivers who will compete in the 2023 SRX Series. Marco Andretti, the reigning SRX Champion, will defend his title, racing full-time this summer. He is joined by IndyCar legend and SRX veteran, Paul Tracy, and IndyCar Series and Indy 500 Champion, Ryan Hunter-Reay, who is back with SRX full-time after making his debut last summer.

Stafford (7/13) Thunder Road (7/20) Motor Mile (7/27) Denny Hamlin Clint Bowyer Kevin Harvick Tony Kanaan Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Tony Kanaan Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Helio Castroneves Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Josef Newgarden Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Berlin (8/3) Eldora (8/10) Lucas Oil (8/17) Helio Castroneves Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Tony Kanaan Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart Helio Castroneves Clint Bowyer Kenny Wallace Brad Keselowski Hailie Deegan Bobby Labonte Ryan Newman Paul Tracy Ryan Hunter-Reay Marco Andretti Tony Stewart

Marco Andretti Quotes:

Marco Andretti: “My Thursday nights are a lot more interesting this year. Looking forward to driving against even more of my fast friends this season. SRX keeps getting bigger and better. Pumped to put on a fun show for the fans.”

“Can’t wait to have a shot at trying to win it again. I’m feeling more and more comfortable in the cup guy’s sandbox. A lot more talent this year to continue to learn from.”

SRX CEO, Don Hawk: “We at SRX welcome back Marco and look forward to him having the bullseye on his back as he begins his quest to defend his 2022 Championship.”

“Marco is intense, he’s competitive and he’s going to find himself in a very strong field that’s full of drivers that just want to win each race each week.”

Paul Tracy Quotes:

Paul Tracy: “I am super excited to be going into my 3rd season with SRX. To see this concept start from nothing, and be where it is today has been incredible. I’m also super excited to be back on ESPN with the revival of Thursday night thunder. It’s a win/win for the drivers and race fans.”

Don Hawk: “It’s exciting for SRX to announce the return of our own Mr. Excitement. Paul has been working hard all off-season to bring a new mindset and physical conditioning to his SRX program. I believe he’s got the talent to see the podium several times in 2023 (following up his first SRX podium in 2022).”

Ryan Hunter-Reay Quotes:

Ryan Hunter-Reay: “What an honor it is to be selected as one of the full-time drivers for the 2023 SRX season competing against some of the most accomplished names in motorsports. Tony Stewart, Don Hawk and the entire SRX operation have done a phenomenal job building this series to where it is today. Last season we all witnessed a huge surge in momentum for SRX and that trend has strengthened with the signing of more top drivers as well as the shift to racing on Thursday nights on ESPN.”

“Obviously, this discipline of racing was completely out of my wheelhouse, however, I learned a tremendous amount last season and look to apply those lessons for a strong showing this summer.”

Don Hawk: “Here’s my sleeper pick as the most improved driver from 2022. I believe that Ryan will be very consistent, and sneaky competitive as he now knows the car better and how to race these guys to maximize points.”

“Ryan Hunter Reay has a year under his belt with SRX and has the big picture in mind for 2023. He knows how to race and how to win so watch out for this dark horse every Thursday Night on ESPN.”

Josef Newgarden Quotes:

Josef Newgarden: “One of the most appealing things to me about competing in SRX is the ability to run at some of these historic short tracks where some of the legends of motorsports have competed. Last year’s race at the Nashville Fairgrounds was a perfect introduction to the series at an iconic facility that is working to make it back to big time racing. Motor Mile Speedway is another historic track that has hosted racing for decades. I’ve heard it’s a true short track with demanding racing and lots of paint swapping. It should be a great race.”

Don Hawk: “Having Josef back again is something we wanted to make happen. Thank you to Roger Penske for approving this one – Josef is a blast to watch race and we are lucky to have him back behind the wheel of an SRX car.”

Tony Kanaan Quotes:

Tony Kanaan: “I’m so happy to be racing in SRX for the third season in a row. Having been with the series since the beginning, it’s so exciting to see the way the competition has grown. Let’s go!”

Don Hawk: “Having a driver the caliber of Tony returning to SRX for several races this year is something we wanted to have happen from day one of the seasons planning.” CEO Hawk

“With Tony announcing he’s retiring from Indy Car this year, it’s a huge plus for SRX and the fans to be part of the tour to honor a special shoe like him. We’re excited to have Tony back and we will have something special on tap to recognize his many motorsports accomplishments.”

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)