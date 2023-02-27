First-Look Entry List For Sunshine State 200 Pensacola, FL

An impressive list of drivers is lined up for the inaugural event for the ASA STARS National Tour, the Sunshine State 200, on March 10-11 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. 31 drivers are on the early entry list still two-weeks out from the historic event at the famed ½-mile oval in the Panhandle of Florida.

The list includes 20 champions of Late Model racing, seven Super Late Model crown jewel winners and two ARCA Champions. In fact, nearly 90-percent of the drivers currently registered have won Late Model races in their careers.

Click Here for Entry List: https://slms.info/SS200el

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for the Sunshine State 200 can do so online by visiting https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

“The list of drivers is really a who’s who of Late Model racing and we believe we will have some more entries in the next two weeks,” said Tim Bryant, Promoter of Five Flags Speedway. “The response to this historic event, with the return of ASA, plus having it as our Blizzard Series as well, has been terrific. We look forward to seeing all the fans and racers when they arrive in Pensacola.”

The Super Late Model crown jewel winners in the field for the Sunshine State 200 are Stephen Nasse (All American 400 and Winchester 400) Bubba Pollard (All American 400 and Oxford 250), Ty Majeski (Snowball Derby), Carson Hocevar (Winchester 400), Matt Craig (All-American 400), Casey Roderick (All American 400) and Derek Thorn (Snowball Derby).

Other notable Super Late Model winners include former ARCA Champion Grant Enfinger (The Rattler), Jeremy Doss (Montana 200), Preston Peltier (World Crown & Summer Showdown), Austin Nason (National Short Track Championships) Jacob Gomes (Winter Showdown) and former ARCA Menards Series West Champion Derek Kraus (Idaho 208).

On-track activities for the Sunshine State 200 will kick off on Friday, March 10 with practice for the ASA STARS National Tour plus local Pure Stock and Sportsman division racing.

On Saturday, March 11, grandstand gates and ticket sales will open at 12 noon CT, Sunshine State 200 pole qualifying is set for 4:00 PM. An on-track autograph session will take place with the starting field at 6:00 PM, and the Sunshine State 200 is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT.

The Sunshine State 200 also serves as the season opening race for the Blizzard Series at Five Flags Speedway and the second points race for the ASA Southern Super Series. NASCAR star William Byron won the first ASA Southern Super Series event, on February 14, at New Smyrna Speedway.

The pavement Super Late Model race will pay $20,000 to the winner of the event and $1,500 to start the 200-lap race.

The stop in the panhandle of Florida will open a 10-race, six-state tour for the ASA STARS National Tour in 2023. At season’s end, the champion will receive a minimum of $25,000 within the slated $100,000 point fund.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for the Sunshine State 200 can do so online by visiting https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

Competitors Entry Blank: https://onlineentryform.wufoo.com/forms/wymbbi20ydka64/

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.asastarsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR