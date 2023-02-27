Boo Boo Dalton ready to build off fantastic 2022 season

As Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton wraps up a short offseason, he still finds himself in disbelief over all the success he enjoyed in 2022.

Despite being briefly sidelined due to injury, Dalton enjoyed one of the most efficient campaigns of his long career by tallying 11 victories across nine different tracks in the southeastern United States, all while claiming the inaugural All Pro Limited Late Model Series championship.

Dalton said the 2022 season highlighted just how resilient his team could be in any situation and hopes to build off that momentum heading into the upcoming year.

“It was such a great year,” Dalton said. “We rebounded after nearly destroying everything to have one of the winningest seasons across a variety of race tracks we’ve ever had. I’m certainly going to remember this one for a long time.”

When Dalton took his first checkered flag of the year in the Icebreaker’s Limited Late Model feature at Florence Motor Speedway, he knew it would not be the last one.

The strong start for Dalton nearly got derailed during an All Pro Limited Late Model feature at Greenville-Pickens Speedway on April 23, where a late-race accident caused major damage to his car and kept him away from active competition for nearly two months.

Dalton was not deterred by the setback and immediately returned to his winning ways once he was cleared to race. The quick rebound is something Dalton admitted would not be possible without his crew members, all of whom worked tirelessly to put his car back together following the crash at Greenville-Pickens.

“Teamwork made the difference,” Dalton said. “Right now, this is the best team that I’ve ever had and we are jiving. This is one big happy family and we’re all focused on 2023. The stars have aligned for this team to be successful and I’m really looking forward to what the future holds.”

Not only was Dalton able to maintain his dominance in Limited Late Model competition, but he also took part in a handful of major Late Model Stock events like the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and the South Carolina 400, the latter of which saw Dalton overcome adversity to finish in the eighth position.

Running more prestigious races is part of Dalton’s plan for the 2023 season. Although he understands victories are much harder to obtain against talented Late Model Stock fields, Dalton said being in those events helps him build confidence and generate valuable exposure for his operation.

Late Model Stock racing will encompass only a small part of Dalton’s hectic schedule, which will see him attempt to defend his All Pro Limited Late Model Series crown while also getting his family more involved with the sport that has been a part of his life for almost two decades.

“We’re just travelers,” Dalton said. “I’m going to have two cars myself that we’ll take wherever we need to. My nephews Alex [Stoltz] and Enoch [McNeill] are also going to race my charger car all over the place, so we’ll be wide-open next year doing a lot of racing with the family trying to get as many wins as we can.”

While Dalton expects his competition to give him plenty of challenges in 2023, he is confident he can replicate the success of his 2022 season and continue to be one of the most dominant Limited Late Model drivers in the southeast for many years to come.

Dalton will look to keep the status quo in check when he heads to Caraway Speedway for his first race of the season on March 12.

Dalton would like to thank his parents, his crew, MPM Marketing and his loyal partners in Hudson Autoworks, Coltman Farms Racing, Routh Signs and Clark’s Automotive Machine Shop.

MPM PR