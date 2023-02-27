New-Look Website Debuted For ASA STARS National Tour

A new-look, updated website for the ASA STARS National Tour was launched over the weekend at starsnationaltour.com.

The updated site offers new features, including social feeds and a link to the merchandise store for the series. Additional features include greater ease of navigation; uniformity of news, stats, track information and event details. In the coming days and weeks, driver profiles, additional race event schedules and event ticketing information will be added.

In addition, the ASA / CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour and ASA Southern Super Series websites will also be updated, and linked to each other to allow even greater communication and ease of navigation.

The inaugural event for the ASA STARS National Tour is Friday and Saturday, March 10-12 with the Sunshine State 200 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for the Sunshine State 200 can do so online by visiting https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

On-track activities for the Sunshine State 200 will kick off on Friday, March 10 with practice for the ASA STARS National Tour, plus local Pure Stock and Sportsman division racing.

On Saturday, March 11, grandstand gates and ticket sales will open at 12 noon CT. Sunshine State 200 pole qualifying is set for 4:00 PM CT. An on-track autograph session will take place with the starting field at 6:00 PM, and the Sunshine State 200 is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

The Sunshine State 200 also serves as the season opening race for the Blizzard Series at Five Flags Speedway and the second points race for the ASA Southern Super Series. NASCAR star William Byron won the first ASA Southern Super Series event, on February 14, at New Smyrna Speedway.

The pavement Super Late Model race will pay $20,000 to the winner of the event and $1,500 to start the 200-lap race.

The stop in the panhandle of Florida will open a 10-race, six-state tour for the ASA STARS National Tour in 2023. At season’s end, the champion will receive a minimum of $25,000 within the slated $100,000 point fund.

Competitors Entry Blank: https://onlineentryform.wufoo.com/forms/wymbbi20ydka64/

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.asastarsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

