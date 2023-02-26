Indian launches the Sport Chief for 2023

Indian Motorcycle, is set to unveil its most aggressive iteration of the iconic Indian Chief with the launch of Sport Chief. Building upon one of the most historic and influential motorcycle namesakes of all time, the 2023 Sport Chief raises the bar for American V-Twin performance cruisers through premium performance-oriented componentry and timeless, American styling.

Setting its sights on performance while maintaining timeless American style, Indian Motorcycle only utilized the finest components from proven brands with the Sport Chief. Featuring KYB® inverted front forks, also featured on Indian Challenger models, Sport Chief offers superior handling and ride performance. The Sport Chief’s dual-disc, four-piston, semi-floating caliper, radial-mounted Brembo® brakes deliver confidence-inspiring stopping power, while piggyback rear FOX® shocks increase travel to four-inches and increases lean angle to 29.5 degrees, compared to other Indian Chief models.

The 2023 Sport Chief will start at $18,999 and will be available in Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, Stealth Gray, and Spirit Blue Smoke. Sport Chief will begin shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada in March 2023.