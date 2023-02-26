Justin Marks Earns First TA Motul Pole of the Season at Sebring

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at Sebring International Raceway. Justin Marks opened his first full-time Trans Am season with the Motul Pole Award, laying down a lap time of 1:58.972 in his No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro. Marks scored a pole in his last TA appearance at Watkins Glen International in 2022, going on to win the race.

“This is a brand-new car that we’re just starting to develop right now, so we’re doing a lot of hard work and kind of understanding what this new car needs out of this setup,” said Marks. “We made some really good progress. Unfortunately, we lost our first practice session this weekend, so we’re kind of playing from behind a bit, but we made all the right changes for qualifying and just put a lap together. It was good to reward the guys’ hard work with a pole.”

TA Qualifying Top Five:

1. Justin Marks, No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro (1:58.972)

2. Paul Menard, No. 2 Weaver Racing/Technique Dodge Challenger (1:59.097)

3. Chris Dyson, No. 16 Gym Weed Ford Mustang (1:59.355)

4. Matthew Brabham, No. 20 Gym Weed Ford Mustang (2:00.015)

5. Keith Grant, No. 40 Showtime Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro (2:00.492)

XGT Qualifying:

1. Nathan Byrd, No. 88 Sonesta/Tilson/Hopegivers Porsche 911 GT3 (2:07.483)

2. Danny Lowry, No. 42 BridgeHaul/Bennett Mercedes AMG GT3 (2:09.865)

3. Randy Hale, No. 31 Hale Motorsports/Marsh Racing Chevrolet Corvette (2:23.567)

SGT Qualifying:

1. Lee Saunders, No. 44 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper (2:12.420)

2. Aaron Pierce, No. 02 Logistical Systems Inc./Sam Pierce Chevrolet Corvette (2:14.280)

3. Kaylee Bryson, No. 26 AP Driver Development/LSI Racing Chevrolet Corvette (2:21.097)

GT Qualifying:

1. Tyler Hoffman, No. 91 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Audi R8 (2:13.787)

2. Chris Coffee, No. 26 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GTA (2:16.062)

3. Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang (2:16.611)

TAH Qualifying:

1. Wally Dallenbach, No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang (2:04.801)

TA Practice Top Five:

1. Matthew Brabham, No. 20 Gym Weed Ford Mustang (1:59:194)

2. Chris Dyson, No. 16 Gym Weed Ford Mustang (1:59.595)

3. Justin Marks, No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro (2:00.504)

4. Paul Menard, No. 2 Weaver Racing/Technique Dodge Challenger (2:00.361)

5. Tomy Drissi, No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang (2:01.222)

XGT Practice:

1. Danny Lowry, No. 42 BridgeHaul/Bennett Mercedes AMG GT3 (2:09.216)

2. Randy Hale, No. 31 Hale Motorsports/Marsh Racing Chevrolet Corvette (2:17.920)

SGT Practice:

1. Aaron Pierce, No. 02 Logistical Systems Inc./Sam Pierce Chevrolet Corvette (2:12.160)

2. Lee Saunders, No. 44 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper (2:14.009)

3. Kaylee Bryson, No. 26 AP Driver Development/LSI Racing Chevrolet Corvette (2:41.084)

GT Practice:

1. Tyler Hoffman, No. 91 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Audi R8 (2:14.786)

2. Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang (2:17.114)

3. Chris Coffee, No. 26 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GTA (2:19.831)

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested on Sunday, February 26 at 1:10 p.m. ET and will be streamed live at the links below. The TV broadcast of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.