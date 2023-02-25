Saturday, Feb 25

Edit item Trans Am Unveils 2023 Broadcast Package with MAVTV

Racing News
Saturday, Feb 25 0
Trans Am Unveils 2023 Broadcast Package with MAVTV

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is thrilled to announce its 2023 broadcast package with MAVTV Motorsports Network, which will see Trans Am races air in a one-hour format the Thursday night after 12 National Championship event weekends, in addition to being streamed live on social media.

"We couldn’t be more excited about our 2023 broadcast package with MAVTV,” said Tony Parella, CEO of Trans Am. "We are thrilled to be able to offer fans coverage of Trans Am races on a consistent night and time. MAVTV’s Thursday-night block is the place to be for fans of all of Trans Am’s classes, and pairing the races with Road to Glory allows fans to see the ins and outs of our sport and get to know its drivers and teams. We’re also pleased to continue to provide our free, live race coverage on social media.”

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive events and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within the depth and breadth of global motorsports.

"Trans Am has been a leader in motorsports for years in this country and we feel privileged to collaborate with Tony’s team to bring the marquee category to our audience,” said CJ Olivares Interim President of MAVTV. "The program will be a major pillar of our new primetime programming block ‘World of Racing.’”

Produced by Greenlight International, races will initially air in their entirety live on Trans Am and SpeedTour’s YouTube channels, before being edited into 60-minute features and broadcast to MAVTV’s 22 million North American linear households and 175 million connected devices. The Thursday-night primetime slot will include a two-hour block of racing, with the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series airing at 8:00 p.m. ET and the TA/XGT/SGT/GT class race airing at 9:00 p.m. ET. The block will be capped off by the 30-minute Showtime Motorsports docuseries, Road to Glory.

The 2023 Trans Am season kicks off at Sebring International Raceway February 23-26, with the event airing on MAVTV on March 2.

The live broadcasts of Sebring can be seen on February 25 and 26 on Trans Am’s YouTube channel (@TheTransAmSeries), as well as SpeedTour’s YouTube channel (@SpeedTourTV).

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« GTP Manufacturers Chose Different Paths for Engine Design
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top