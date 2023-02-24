Team Bulgaria set to join EuroNASCAR in 2023

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will add a new team to its roster for the 2023 season. Team Bulgaria has entered the #90 Toyota Camry to make its debut in the world of EuroNASCAR. The Bulgarian-Italian joint venture is currently working to complete its driver line-up and prepare the 400-horsepower V8 beast for the season opener on May 6-7 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.



The founding duo of Team Bulgaria – Alfonso Bacci and Gino Miedico – have operated in motorsports for ten years. With its roots in rally racing, the Bulgarian motorsport outfit is ready to make the transition to road course racing in the official European NASCAR Championship. With the support of experienced team members from Italy, the joint-venture aims at quickly climbing a steep learning curve in its first year of NASCAR racing.



"Our reason for joining EuroNASCAR is its great visibility throughout Europe," said Alfonso Bacci. "NASCAR is well known in the USA and here in Europe and thanks to the organization, it is well managed. The international audience is growing day by day and with exciting races at six of the best tracks in Europe, EuroNASCAR offers spectacular and close racing. We are really looking forward to getting the championship off to the right start.”



The Bulgarian team has clear goals for its debut season in 2023. "It will be a learning season for us and we want to grow as a team and improve our performance to gain the necessary experience to become competitive. We will certainly not lack competitiveness and confidence as we will try to maximize the results in our first season," said Bacci, who is aiming for some solid results with the team.



The driver line-up is still to be confirmed by the Bulgarian team, but the car is already in the shop of the new NWES outfit to be prepared for a spectacular season. After a trip to Spain in May, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will travel to Brands Hatch (UK), Vallelunga (Italy), Most (Czech Republic), Oschersleben (Germany) and Zolder (Belgium). All qualifying and race events will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television networks around the world.

