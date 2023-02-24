Tony Stewart to Compete for 2023 SRX Championship

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Tony Stewart will race full-time in the 2023 SRX Season. Stewart, a 3-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and 1997 IndyCar Champion, and SRX Co-Owner, will return to the series full-time for its 3rd season. Stewart claimed the inaugural SRX Championship in 2021 and finished 4th in the standings in the 2022 campaign.

“I’m excited to race full-time in SRX for a third straight season and compete for another championship,” said Tony Stewart. “I’m really proud of what we’ve all built, and the quality of drivers we’ve assembled for 2023 is a testament to SRX’s success, and the passion and excitement we’ve earned from fans in the short-track community. We’re looking forward to another summer of sold-out racetracks and can’t wait to bring Thursday Night Thunder back to ESPN.”

Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of SRX said: “To have Tony Stewart back for his third year in SRX is huge. Tony has an immeasurable impact on the SRX brand, racing product and the ESPN Broadcast. Tony is really involved during the season and off season. He makes me think deeply about the product on the track, the driver selections, racetracks, and race format. Tony is a fierce competitor first and foremost, and never lets his ownership position in SRX interfere with a good decision or the racing product. It’s not often you can say you have 3-time NASCAR Champion driver, multiple series car owner, current NHRA driver, NASCAR Hall of Famer who’s not just your boss, but your friend.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR