Truck Series Stars To Race Five Flags Speedway Opening Event

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger and Carson Hocevar are among the early entries for the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour event at Five Flags Speedway. The Sunshine State 200 is scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

Tickets for the Sunshine State 200 are available online.

Majeski, a five-time ASA Midwest Tour Champion and current driver of the #98 ThorSport Ford with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, is the all-time race winner on the ASA Midwest Tour with 30 feature victories and was also the 2020 Snowball Derby winner. Majeski finished 6th at the Truck Series opener in Daytona on Feb. 17.

Majeski will be joined by fellow NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars, Midwesterner Carson Hocevar, and Deep South favorite Grant Enfinger. Hocevar won the 2020 Red Bud 400 at Anderson Speedway and was also the 2020 Winchester 400 winner.

Enfinger, who finished one spot ahead of Majeski at Daytona in the Truck Series opener (5th), was the truck series regular season champion in 2019, and the 2015 ARCA Menards Series national champion. The Fairhope, Alabama native has 7 Camping World Truck Series victories, 16 career ARCA Menards Series wins and a former pole-sitter for the Snowball Derby.

The full entry list for the Sunshine State 200 for the ASA STARS National Tour on Saturday, March 11 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL is expected to be announced early next week.

On-track activities for the Sunshine State 200 will kick off on Friday, March 10 with practice for the ASA STARS National Tour, plus local pure stock and sportsman division racing.

On Saturday, March 11, grandstand gates and ticket sales will open at 12 noon, while Sunshine State 200 pole qualifying is set for 4:00 PM CT. An on-track autograph session will take place with the starting field at 6:00 PM, and the Sunshine State 200 is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

The Sunshine State 200 also serves as the season opening race for the Blizzard Series at Five Flags Speedway and the second points race for the ASA Southern Super Series. NASCAR star William Byron won the first ASA Southern Super Series event on February 14, at New Smyrna Speedway.

The pavement Super Late Model race will pay $20,000 to the winner of the event and $1,500 to start the 200-lap race.

The stop in the panhandle of Florida will open a 10-race, six-state tour for the ASA STARS National Tour in 2023. At season’s end, the champion will receive a minimum of $25,000 within the slated $100,000 point fund.

