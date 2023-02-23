Thursday, Feb 23

Current "To-Date" 2023 Race of Champions Family of Series Schedules -2023 Tentative Scheduled Dates for All Divisions-

Included within and attached is the current Race of Champions Family of Series ”to-date” schedules with over 50 races scheduled across all divisions, racing throughout the Northeast and Canada. Dates were posted for the Race of Champions as early as last September.

 

Proudly, the Race of Champions will once again lease and promote the activities at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., with six great events featuring the Modifieds and a variety of Race of Champions divisions.

 

“We are proud to release a robust schedule for all of our divisions” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “With so many pieces to the puzzle dealing with landlords, contracts and more, we appreciate everyone’s patience in regard to this. Putting the Spencer piece together is something we take great pride in along with the competitors support that great facility as we get ready to open it for another season. We are also very thankful of all of the tracks and promoters who choose to host a Race of Champions event throughout the season. It is going to be an exciting year for the fans and competitors, we’re looking forward to kicking things off in April.”

 

The schedule gives fans an opportunity to visit premier racing facilities throughout the Northeast and has been built on traditionally scheduled weekend and dates. There are several “To Be Determined” locations on the schedule with announcement forthcoming in that regard. The dates reflect locations that will bring together traditional events with some exciting additions to the promotional calendar, giving everyone a variety of exciting events throughout the 2023 season to showcase the Race of Champions brand of racing. Many dates on this schedule were released in the Fall of 2022.

 

An exciting 13 race schedule with the completion of the 72nd and the running of the 73rd annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 on opposite ends of the calendar highlighting a Modified Series season jam packed with exciting events. The Series will become the first Modified Series to race in Ohio, since Tour-Type Modifieds raced at Mansfield Motorsports Park over 10-years ago. The Series will visit Lorain (Ohio) County Speedway on Saturday, June 3.

 

The Maynard Troyer Classic will return to Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., on Friday, September 1. This has become one of the most anticipated races on the schedule and the 2023 version of this great event will once again be circled on everyone’s calendar.

 

Holland International Speedway will once again bring back the “George Decker” Memorial for the Sportsman Modified Series along with the Rick Wylie Classic on Saturday, August 26, which has become a “must-see” event in Western New York.

 

Currently, there are 73 Race of Champions sanctioned races throughout 8 divisions of racing scheduled for the 2023 season

 

Race of Champions management will update the schedule with any changes as they may become available.

 

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2022 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

 

For more information, contact;

Race of Champions Media at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries 

 

2023 - Race of Champions Modified Series

 

Saturday                   April                          8                              Mahoning Valley Speedway

Saturday                   April                          22                            Lake Erie Speedway – 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

Saturday                   May                          13                            Chemung Speedrome                               

Saturday                   June                         3                              Lorain County Speedway                                    

Friday                       June                         9                              Spencer Speedway                  

Thursday                  June                         29                            Lancaster Motorplex                 

Saturday                   July                          29                            Holland International Speedway

Friday                       August                      4                              Spencer Speedway

Saturday                   August                      12                            Lancaster Motorplex

Saturday                   August                      19                            Chemung Speedrome                               

Friday                       September                `1                             Spencer Speedway

Sunday                     September                17                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250                                 

Sunday                      September                24                            Lancaster Motorplex

 

2023 - Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series

 

Sunday                      June                         11                            TBD                                

Friday                       June                         23                            Spencer Speedway

Saturday                   July                          1                              TBD

Saturday                   July                          8                              Holland International Speedway

Saturday                   July                          15                            Chemung Speedrome

Friday                       July                          21                            Spencer Speedway  

Friday                       August                      18                            Spencer Speedway  

Saturday                   August                      26                            Holland International Speedway “George Decker Memorial”    

Friday                       September                1                              Spencer Speedway

Saturday                   September                9                              Chemung Speedrome                                               

Saturday                    September                 16                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday                   October                    14                            TBD

 

2023 - Race of Champions Late Model Series

 

Friday                       June                         23                            Spencer Speedway

Saturday                   July                          1                              TBD               

Saturday                   July                          8                              Holland International Speedway

Saturday                   August                      19                            Chemung Speedrome

Saturday                   September                9                              Chemung Speedrome

Saturday                   September                 16                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

 

2023 - Race of Champions Super Stock Series

 

Friday                        June                         9                              Spencer Speedway    

Saturday                   July                          1                              TBD

Saturday                   July                          15                            Chemung Speedrome

Friday                       July                          21                            Spencer Speedway  

Friday                       August                      4                              Spencer Speedway                 

Friday                       August                      18                            Spencer Speedway  

Saturday                   August                      27                            Holland International Speedway 3rd Annual “Rick Wylie Classic 48”

Saturday                   September                9                              Chemung Speedrome               

Saturday                    September                 16                             Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday                   October                    14                            TBD               

 

2023 - Race of Champions Four Cylinder Dash Series

 

Saturday                   April                          22                            Lake Erie Speedway

Saturday                   May                          6                              Mahoning Valley Speedway

Sunday                     May                          7                              Evergreen Raceway

Sunday                     June                         11                            TBD

Saturday                   July                          1                              TBD

Saturday                    July                          8                              Holland International Speedway    

Saturday                    July                          29                            Holland International Speedway             

Saturday                   August                      4                              Spencer Speedway

Saturday                   August                      19                            Chemung Speedrome               

Saturday                    August                      26                            Holland International Speedway “Butch Palmer Classic 32”     

Saturday                   September                9                              Chemung Speedrome

Friday                       September                15                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday                   September                16                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

Sunday                     September                17                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday                    October                    14                            TBD               

 

20223- Race of Champions Street Stock Series

 

Saturday                   April                          22                            Lake Erie Speedway

Saturday                   June                         11                            TBD

Saturday                   July                          8                              Holland International Speedway

Saturday                   July                          29                            Holland International Speedway                           

Sunday                     September                17                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

 

2023 - Race of Champions “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modified Series

 

Friday,                      June                         9                              Spencer Speedway

Saturday                   July                          1                              TBD

Friday,                      June                         23                            Spencer Speedway

Friday                       July                          21;                            Spencer Speedway 

Friday,                      August                      4                              Spencer Speedway

Friday,                      August                      18                            Spencer Speedway

Friday                       September                1                              Spencer Speedway

Saturday                   September                16                            Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

 

2023 - Race of Champions 602 Dirt Sportsman Modified Series

 

Friday,                      June                         23                            Ohsweken Speedway

Friday,                      August                      11                            Ohsweken Speedway

Sunday,                    August                      20                            Humberstone Speedway

Friday                       September                3                              Humberstone Speedway

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

