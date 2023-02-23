Current “To-Date” 2023 Race of Champions Family of Series Schedules -2023 Tentative Scheduled Dates for All Divisions

Included within and attached is the current Race of Champions Family of Series ”to-date” schedules with over 50 races scheduled across all divisions, racing throughout the Northeast and Canada. Dates were posted for the Race of Champions as early as last September.

Proudly, the Race of Champions will once again lease and promote the activities at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., with six great events featuring the Modifieds and a variety of Race of Champions divisions.

“We are proud to release a robust schedule for all of our divisions” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “With so many pieces to the puzzle dealing with landlords, contracts and more, we appreciate everyone’s patience in regard to this. Putting the Spencer piece together is something we take great pride in along with the competitors support that great facility as we get ready to open it for another season. We are also very thankful of all of the tracks and promoters who choose to host a Race of Champions event throughout the season. It is going to be an exciting year for the fans and competitors, we’re looking forward to kicking things off in April.”

The schedule gives fans an opportunity to visit premier racing facilities throughout the Northeast and has been built on traditionally scheduled weekend and dates. There are several “To Be Determined” locations on the schedule with announcement forthcoming in that regard. The dates reflect locations that will bring together traditional events with some exciting additions to the promotional calendar, giving everyone a variety of exciting events throughout the 2023 season to showcase the Race of Champions brand of racing. Many dates on this schedule were released in the Fall of 2022.

An exciting 13 race schedule with the completion of the 72nd and the running of the 73rd annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 on opposite ends of the calendar highlighting a Modified Series season jam packed with exciting events. The Series will become the first Modified Series to race in Ohio, since Tour-Type Modifieds raced at Mansfield Motorsports Park over 10-years ago. The Series will visit Lorain (Ohio) County Speedway on Saturday, June 3.

The Maynard Troyer Classic will return to Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., on Friday, September 1. This has become one of the most anticipated races on the schedule and the 2023 version of this great event will once again be circled on everyone’s calendar.

Holland International Speedway will once again bring back the “George Decker” Memorial for the Sportsman Modified Series along with the Rick Wylie Classic on Saturday, August 26, which has become a “must-see” event in Western New York.

Currently, there are 73 Race of Champions sanctioned races throughout 8 divisions of racing scheduled for the 2023 season

Race of Champions management will update the schedule with any changes as they may become available.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2022 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

2023 - Race of Champions Modified Series

Saturday April 8 Mahoning Valley Speedway

Saturday April 22 Lake Erie Speedway – 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

Saturday May 13 Chemung Speedrome

Saturday June 3 Lorain County Speedway

Friday June 9 Spencer Speedway

Thursday June 29 Lancaster Motorplex

Saturday July 29 Holland International Speedway

Friday August 4 Spencer Speedway

Saturday August 12 Lancaster Motorplex

Saturday August 19 Chemung Speedrome

Friday September `1 Spencer Speedway

Sunday September 17 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

Sunday September 24 Lancaster Motorplex

2023 - Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series

Sunday June 11 TBD

Friday June 23 Spencer Speedway

Saturday July 1 TBD

Saturday July 8 Holland International Speedway

Saturday July 15 Chemung Speedrome

Friday July 21 Spencer Speedway

Friday August 18 Spencer Speedway

Saturday August 26 Holland International Speedway “George Decker Memorial”

Friday September 1 Spencer Speedway

Saturday September 9 Chemung Speedrome

Saturday September 16 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday October 14 TBD

2023 - Race of Champions Late Model Series

Friday June 23 Spencer Speedway

Saturday July 1 TBD

Saturday July 8 Holland International Speedway

Saturday August 19 Chemung Speedrome

Saturday September 9 Chemung Speedrome

Saturday September 16 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

2023 - Race of Champions Super Stock Series

Friday June 9 Spencer Speedway

Saturday July 1 TBD

Saturday July 15 Chemung Speedrome

Friday July 21 Spencer Speedway

Friday August 4 Spencer Speedway

Friday August 18 Spencer Speedway

Saturday August 27 Holland International Speedway 3rd Annual “Rick Wylie Classic 48”

Saturday September 9 Chemung Speedrome

Saturday September 16 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday October 14 TBD

2023 - Race of Champions Four Cylinder Dash Series

Saturday April 22 Lake Erie Speedway

Saturday May 6 Mahoning Valley Speedway

Sunday May 7 Evergreen Raceway

Sunday June 11 TBD

Saturday July 1 TBD

Saturday July 8 Holland International Speedway

Saturday July 29 Holland International Speedway

Saturday August 4 Spencer Speedway

Saturday August 19 Chemung Speedrome

Saturday August 26 Holland International Speedway “Butch Palmer Classic 32”

Saturday September 9 Chemung Speedrome

Friday September 15 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday September 16 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

Sunday September 17 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

Saturday October 14 TBD

20223- Race of Champions Street Stock Series

Saturday April 22 Lake Erie Speedway

Saturday June 11 TBD

Saturday July 8 Holland International Speedway

Saturday July 29 Holland International Speedway

Sunday September 17 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

2023 - Race of Champions “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, June 9 Spencer Speedway

Saturday July 1 TBD

Friday, June 23 Spencer Speedway

Friday July 21; Spencer Speedway

Friday, August 4 Spencer Speedway

Friday, August 18 Spencer Speedway

Friday September 1 Spencer Speedway

Saturday September 16 Lake Erie Speedway – 73rd Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend

2023 - Race of Champions 602 Dirt Sportsman Modified Series

Friday, June 23 Ohsweken Speedway

Friday, August 11 Ohsweken Speedway

Sunday, August 20 Humberstone Speedway

Friday September 3 Humberstone Speedway

