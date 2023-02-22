E33 Motorsports Signs Zac Fowler to Compete Full-Time in The CARS Pro Late Model Series

E33 Motorsports has signed Zac Fowler to compete full-time for the team in The CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series for the 2023 season. Fowler will have Paragon Navigator on board his Chevrolet as a primary sponsor for the full season.



Fowler, a Concord, North Carolina native, is no stranger to driving race cars. In fact, Fowler finished second in the 2020 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Series Championship. In addition, he's collected six bandalero wins, and two Top-5 finishes in the 2021 Super Truck Series at Hickory Motor Speedway.



Team owner JR Courage said, "Zac has been apart of the E33 Motorsports family for a few years now, working in about every role on the race team, and he epitomizes the spirit of our organization. His hard work and determination has resulted in putting together a great partnership with Paragon Navigator, and now it's his turn to shine and carry E33 Motorsports forward into the new series. We are so excited to have Zac pilot our pro late models in the 2023 season and beyond."



"I would like to thank Paragon Navigator, Dakota Supply Group and E33 Motorsports for giving me the amazing opportunity to compete in The CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series in 2023," commented Fowler. "I have been lucky enough to be a part of the E33 Motorsports team on the crew side, and I am now fortunate to take on the role as driver. I look forward to this season and growing as a driver and member of the the team."



Paragon Navigator, a subsidiary of the SUMEC Group, is a reliable manufacturer of light wave conductors, light wave conductor cables, optical components and FTTx solutions, primarily used in the telecommunications industry.



The CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series season opener kicks off March 11, 2023 at Southern National Motorsports Park. For more information on E33 Motorsports, follow along on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

E33 Motorsports PR