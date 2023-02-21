Sebastian Arias and Bradyifs Partner With Rev Racing

Back behind the wheel for his third season in the ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW), is Sebastian Arias who has committed to two races this season, BradyIFS as his sponsor. BradyIFS, one of the nation’s premier distributors of food service and janitorial products, has committed to supporting Sebastian in Sonoma this June and the final race in Phoenix this November.

Sebastian is excited to partner with Rev Racing and BradyIFS for these two races and hopes there are many more to come. Work is currently being done to secure two more race opportunities with the team in the ARCA Menards Series, as another sponsor is looking to support Sebastian as he rises in the sport. The 2022 ARCA Menards Championship winning team has proven they have what it takes to run up front consistently and that is where Sebastian wants to be. Sebastian said, “This is the start of a great relationship with Rev Racing, and I want to thank Max Siegel for giving me this opportunity. We are looking for more races in the main ARCA Menards Series this year and possibly in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. I am blessed to be in this position, and I appreciate the work being done by Max, Rev Racing and my manager Ryan Johnston.”

Over the last 20 years, Siegel and Rev Racing have made tremendous strides to increase diversity in racing by offering opportunities to women and minorities, including over 125 drivers, over 100 pit crew members, and more than 20 interns and young professionals.

“We are excited to offer Sebastian the opportunity and infrastructure to support his racing efforts in these ARCA Menards Series events,“ said Rev Racing owner Max Siegel. “We have proven success in the Series and welcome opportunities that align with our mission and goals as a championship-winning race team. As we have kicked off the start of the 2023 AMS season, we continue to be positioned for competitive excellence and look forward to successful outcomes with Sebastian. ”

This will be Sebastian’s second time at Sonoma Raceway where last year he started 13th and quickly made his way through the field up to 5th when he had nowhere to go as two cars intentionally got into each other, with one spinning in front of Sebastian, which ended his day. Sebastian will be heading to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth time in his career and is excited to have a solid car and crew to compete up front. Sebastian is thankful for BradyIFS in providing this opportunity for him and would also like to thank Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Betco, Wiley X, BeyondEnergy, SPARCO, Next Level Racing and Thrustmaster for their continued support.

Sebastian is a first-generation race car driver from Bogota, Colombia. At twenty-four years old, he is the next Colombian driver coming up the ranks of NASCAR since Juan Pablo Montoya. Owned by NASCAR, the ARCA Menards Series is a proving ground and rung in the ladder to reach the pinnacle of their sport, the NASCAR Cup Series. Sebastian is working his way to the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series and knows his sponsors are more than a blessing in his journey.



Follow Sebastian at @sebastianariasracing and watch his progression as he climbs the ladder of NASCAR.

Rev Racing PR