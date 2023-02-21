Tuesday, Feb 21

Kenny Wallace to Race in SRX Finale at Lucas Oil Speedway

Racing News
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Kenny Wallace will join the SRX field in the final race of the 2023 SRX Season. Wallace, a 9-time Xfinity Series Winner and dirt track extraordinaire, will make his SRX debut, joining the field on August 17th at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the SRX series because it’s good for racing in every way, and now that it’s on Thursday nights, it’s even better,” said Kenny Wallace. “I am truly honored and humbled at the same time to race with these world-class drivers. When you see me at an SRX event, I will be smiling from ear to ear and giving it everything I got on and off the racetrack.”

Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of SRX said: “I’ve known Kenny for a really long time. I like how he drives, how he rolls and the passion he brings regarding all forms of motorsports but particularly in this case as he’s been a HUGE fan of SRX since day one.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date

  

Track

  

Time

  

Network

  

Thursday, July 13

  

Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, July 20

  

Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, July 27

  

Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 3

  

Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 10

  

Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 17

  

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

SRX PR

