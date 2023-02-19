NASCAR to Launch New Campus Lab Program at Bethune-Cookman University

NASCAR announced today a new Campus Lab Program that will launch in the fall semester at Bethune-Cookman University. This program targets highly motivated students interested in pursuing careers in the fast-paced sports industry and will provide them with hands-on experience through a specialized curriculum. ​

"The NASCAR Campus Lab Program will provide exposure to the motorsports industry, career readiness guidance and valuable real-world experience for Bethune-Cookman students,” said Caryn Grant, Senior Director of NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion. “We look forward to developing the next generation of sports professionals while strengthening NASCAR’s relationship with this historic university.”

Bethune-Cookman University is located roughly three miles from NASCAR’s Daytona Beach headquarters and Daytona International Speedway. Students accepted to the NASCAR Campus Lab Program will get real-world experience developing a marketing activation while managing a set budget provided by NASCAR, compete in a case study competition, get a behind-the-scenes view of careers throughout the industry, be paired with a mentor from NASCAR’s Black employee resource group, and receive resume and interview tips from human resources professionals.

Upon completion of the program, NASCAR will provide participating students with a scholarship prize, and at least one eligible student will earn a spot in the highly competitive NASCAR Diversity Internship Program for the upcoming summer. NDIP was launched in 2000 and since then more than 500 college students have participated in the industry’s longest-running diversity initiative.

“We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to expand our long-standing relationship with NASCAR and the Daytona International Speedway said Dr. Lawrence M. Drake, interim president at Bethune-Cookman University. “The NASCAR Campus Lab Program will provide B-CU students with direct access to NASCAR and the world of motor sports through experiential learning, mentoring, and professional support. We believe this kind of exposure will not only help our students further develop the skills and competencies they need to compete in the 21st century knowledge economy, but will open their minds to an industry that probably wasn’t previously in their consideration set.”

The NASCAR Campus Lab Program is open to sophomores and above at Bethune-Cookman University with a business major, minor, or concentration who have a demonstrated interest in working in the sports industry.

Additional program details and application information will be available to Bethune-Cookman University students through the College of Business and Entrepreneurship beginning February 19. Applications for the fall 2023 cohort will close March 24.

NASCAR PR