Jean-Philippe Bergeron Confirms New Full-Time Seasonin NASCAR Pinty's Series

It's now official, the driver from Saint-Donat in Lanaudière (QC, Canada) will be driving the #1 Jacombs Racing car in the NASCAR Pinty's Series for a second consecutive year. After a season of learning the ropes at Canadian race tracks as a rookie in 2022, Bergeron is ready to take on the new racing season. The driver, who made his Late Model debut on Quebec tracks by way of Pro Late Model and ARCA in the U.S., finished 10th in the NASCAR Pinty's Championship in 2022. "It hasn't been all smooth sailing. He's learned the hard way by going up against the most experienced drivers in the series. In spite of a season levelled with bad luck on several occasions, "Bergy" proved his undeniable talent and showed seriousness and great discipline throughout the season", says Martin D'Anjou, CEO of Festidrag development and responsible for the career of Jean-Philippe Bergeron. A contract renewal agreement was reached two weeks ago between the driver, his representatives and Jacombs Racing.



In addition to the oval races, the NASCAR Pinty's Series also has five road course events and two dirt races on its 2023 schedule. "My biggest challenge will definitely be the road course races again this year. I have been practicing all winter on the simulator. As soon as the weather allows it, I will take all the track time I can to gain more experience and improve, in order to be competitive", says the driver with determination. Since 2016, Bergeron has climbed the stock car ladder at a rapid pace and has always shown a great ability to adapt, regardless of the type of car or track.

JP Bergeron PR