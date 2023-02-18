Using Gigapixel Camera, NASCAR to Hold Sweepstakes at DAYTONA 500

Fancam, the world leader in 360˚ gigapixel photography, announced today that they’ll be partnering with NASCAR during the DAYTONA 500 race on February 19th. This marks the ninth DAYTONA 500 that Fancam will be capturing, with this iteration offering fans the opportunity to win tickets to the 2024 race.

The opportunity to win tickets will be offered through a fan sweepstakes, and individuals can enter the sweepstakes by locating the Harley J. Earl Trophy hidden in this year’s Fancam. As part of the experience, DAYTONA 500 drivers will also be hidden throughout the interactive image and will deliver unique recorded video messages when located in the Fancam.

“Continuing this partnership with NASCAR and the DAYTONA 500 is a fantastic way to showcase the evolution of Fancam as a one of a kind product in fan engagement and interactive audience experiences,” said Tinus Le Roux, Founder and CEO of Fancam. “Fancam is continuing to advance its versatile offerings across different industries and venues, and so we’re excited to be at the forefront of digital fan engagement.”

“This sweepstakes offering with Fancam is an excellent example of how our team is looking to include our fans into the full immersive event experience at the DAYTONA 500,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “As our fans fill the grandstands for the eighth consecutive sellout, they are going to take great pride in being a part of this interactive event experience documenting this historic race.”

Recently, we had an opportunity to sit down with Rachel Goodger, FanCam's Chief Revenue Officer, to find out more specifics.

How does the camera get so much resolution with such a large field of view? (Photography class coming back to me after 20 plus years!)

That’s a great question! It’s a composite image, so the wide view is actually created by stitching together more than 2,000 individual high resolution pictures.

Do you work with NASCAR at other facilities?

We do not typically work with NASCAR at other facilities, but we did capture last year’s Clash at The Coliseum. Outside of racing we have permanent cameras installed with 18 different professional sports teams across all 5 major leagues in the United States.

How big is the camera used?

For the Daytona 500 we will be using a normal DSLR camera with a 600mm prime lens. It’s one of those big cameras you see photographers with on the sidelines at professional sports games.

How many people work at the track on the project?

Creating a Fancam takes a whole team. We will have one photographer at the track during the race to capture the image, then a team of 8 will be working in post production to have the Fancam stitched and ready the next day.

Do you only work with NASCAR, or are there other motorsports groups you work with?

To date we primarily have worked with NASCAR, but this past August we teamed up with NOS Energy Drink and Knoxville Raceway to capture the Knoxville Nationals.

What is your favorite thing to photograph?

The Daytona 500 has been one of our favorite events to capture since 2011, and that’s saying something since Fancam has captured Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup Finals, and lot’s of concerts and tours with artists like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and U2!

Since 2014, over half a million fans have engaged with Fancam at the DAYTONA 500. Find previous iterations of the DAYTONA 500 Fancam at https://nascar.fancam.com.