NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2023 Grassroots Racing Coverage on CNBC

NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2023 slate of grassroots races on CNBC, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the ARCA Menards Series East and West – except those that are combined events.

CNBC will also broadcast tape-delayed coverage of 15-of-19 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. The four races not on CNBC can be seen live, exclusively on FloRacing.

In total, CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of 30 NASCAR grassroots races.

All televised coverage on CNBC will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

 

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 11. CNBC begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

 

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign starts at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday, March 25 (8 p.m. ET on FloRacing). CNBC will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Sunday, April 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

 

ARCA Menards Series West

A 150-lap race at Irwindale Speedway marks the first CNBC event of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET before CNBC provides tape-delayed coverage on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET.

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on CNBC are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

 

2023 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date

Location

FloRacing Coverage

CNBC Coverage

Time

Sat. March 25

Five Flags Speedway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. April 2

9:00 AM

Fri. April 28

Dover Motor Speedway

Live – 5:30 PM

Sun. May 7

12:00 PM

Sat. May 13

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Live – 9:30 PM

Sun. May 21

12:30 PM

Sat. May 20

Flat Rock Speedway

Live – 7:30 PM

Sat. May 27

11:00 AM

 

2023 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date

Location

FloRacing Coverage

CNBC Coverage

Time

Sat. April 1

Irwindale Speedway

Live – 10:00 PM

Sun. April 23

12:00 PM

Sat. April 22

Kern County Raceway Park

Live – 11:15 PM

Sun. April 30

11:00 AM

Sat. June 2

Portland International Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. June 11

12:30 PM

Fri. June 9

Sonoma Raceway

Live – 6:30 PM

Sun. June 18

11:30 AM

Sat. July 1

Irwindale Speedway

Live – 10:00 PM

Sun. July 9

12:30 PM

Sat. Jul 29

Shasta Speedway

Live – 11:30 PM

Sat. Aug. 12

2:00 PM

Sat. Aug. 19

Evergreen Speedway

Live – 9:30 PM

Sat. Sept. 2

9:00 AM

Sat. Sept. 30

All-American Speedway

Live – 10:45 PM

Sun. Oct. 8

10:30 AM

Sat. Oct. 13

The Bullring at LVMS

Live – 11:10 PM

Sat. Oct. 28

10:00 AM

Sat. Oct. 21

Madera Speedway

Live – 11:00 PM

Sat. Oct. 28

11:00 AM

Fri. Nov. 3

Phoenix Raceway

Live – 2:30 PM

Sat. Nov. 11

2:00 PM

 

2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

Date

Location

FloRacing Coverage

CNBC Coverage

Time

Sat. Feb. 11

New Smyrna Speedway

Live – 7:30 PM

Sun. Feb. 19

10:00 AM

Fri. March 31

Richmond Raceway

Live – 6:30 PM

Sat. April 8

3:00 PM

Sat. May 6

Monadnock Speedway

Live – 5:00 PM

Fri. May 12

9:00 AM

Sat. May 20

Riverhead Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

N/A

Sat. May 27

Lee USA Speedway

Live – 7:45 PM

N/A

Sat. June 10

Seekonk Speedway

Live – 8:30 PM

Sat. June 18

12:30 PM

Sat. June 24

Riverhead Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

N/A

Sat. July 8

Wall Stadium

Live – 8:00 PM

Sat. July 15

11:00 AM

Sat. July 15

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Live – 6:00 PM

Sat. July 22

10:00 AM

Fri. July 29

Claremont Motorsports Park

Live – 8:30 PM

Sat. Aug. 5

9:00 AM

Sat. Aug. 5

Lancaster Motorplex

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. Aug. 20

9:00 AM

Wed. Aug. 16

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Live – 8:00 PM

Sat. Aug. 26

12:00 PM

Sat. Aug. 26

Langley Speedway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sat. Sept. 16

2:00 PM

Sat. Sept. 2

Oswego Speedway

Live – 7:30 PM

Sun. Sept. 17

2:00 PM

Sat. Sept. 9

Monadnock Speedway

Live – 8:30 PM

N/A

Sat. Sept. 16

Riverhead Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. Oct. 1

8:30 AM

Sat. Sept. 30

North Wilkesboro Speedway

TBD

Sun. Oct 8

9:30 AM

Sun. Oct. 8

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

TBD

Sat. Oct. 14

10:00 AM

Thu. Oct. 26

Martinsville Speedway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. Nov. 5

11:00 AM

